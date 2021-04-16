What other everyday products is graphene used in

Graphene is a laminar material that is made up of carbon atoms and is obtained from graphite. Its characteristics in terms of flexibility and hardness make this material is used both in the technological field and in many others, such as electronics or health.

In this way, on a daily basis, everyone uses some device or object that contains graphene, since this material, in addition to being the most resistant known in nature, it is very light, flexible, conductive of electricity and heat and antibacterial.

What objects contain graphene?

Among the list of objects that contain graphene and that are usually used on a daily basis, are the following, as shown in the document prepared by Graphenano, specialized in nanotechnology:

Batteries Drones Touch and flexible screensHeadphonesSpeakersComputersMotorcyclesCarsFootwear and sports equipmentCameras Telecommunications connection, such as internetHeadphonesAntibacterial bandagesOrthopedic materials