Due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, it will be until February of the following year when we will meet the next great team of superheroes, since their original release date has been occupied by ‘Black Widow’, but it seems that it will be worth it waiting time because Marvel would take away one of their powers from these beings, so Eternals would lose their indestructibility in the MCU.

As we know, the Eternals are one of the most powerful beings that inhabit the Marvel universe, So due to their characteristics and abilities, it could be said that they are practically indestructible, however, this could change when they enter the MCU, so their battle against the Deviants will not be easy for these heroes.

The strength of the members of Eternals comes from the cosmic energy, who provides them with all kinds of skills that each team member has access to, so everyone can fly, manipulate matter, have super strength, travel at high speed and create illusions, although some have decided to focus solely on one power in specific.

Due to these powers, it is almost impossible to kill a member of Eternals, since if one is seriously injured, it is enough to manipulate the body molecules to regenerate, even if the body of one of them is destroyed, the Celestials created a mechanism to prevent them from losing their lives, so after a certain In time the body of any Eternal would regenerate again.

It is for this reason that Marvel would strip the Eternals of their invincibility, since the public needs to know that these beings are not indestructible Despite being so powerful, since nothing can harm them, the plot of the film would be very boring and somewhat predictable, something that Marvel is not willing to show on screen.

It is for this reason that, the Eternals would lose their indestructibility in the MCU, As it did with Tony Stark and Black Widow, Marvel will send the message that no character is indestructible in the MCU, despite this, these beings will continue to be very powerful as they will retain their other abilities when they debut in this universe.