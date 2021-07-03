What operating system did your first PC obsolete?

Windows 11 has been presented as an operating system that could render ‘obsolete’, due to its high requirements, to many teams that in reality still have quite powerful configurations, and that have a long useful life ahead of them.

This has an explanation, and it is that Microsoft seems to have conceived Windows 11 as a “breakout” operating system, as an evolution that will allow it to shed some of the ballast that has been accumulating over the past three decades, and that will maintain Windows 10 as an alternative so that those “obsolete” PCs are not radically displaced.

That strategy should make the transition to Windows 11 less traumatic, at least in theory. However, it is obvious that Microsoft has realized the mistake it has made by raising the requirements of Windows 11 so much, and the latest information indicates, quite clearly, that the Redmond giant could reduce them considerably.

Among the most important novelties I would highlight the Ryzen 1000 and Intel Skylake processor compatibility, that is, of the sixth generation Core and its derivatives (Pentium and Celeron series). The rest of the requirements to install this operating system do not seem to change much, at least for now.

What operating system made your first PC obsolete?

A collation of that blow of reality that Windows 11 and its requirements have left us, I want to take advantage of this new installment of “our readers speak” to ask you what was the operating system that made your PC “obsolete”, either because you couldn’t install it, or why even if it could, it worked so badly that it was better not to.

As always, I start by getting wet myself. In my case, the first operating system that made my PC obsolete was Windows Xp, an operating system that had us requirements that I could not move, not even close, with my first PC, a Pentium 1 at 133 MHz with 32 MB of RAM and a modest S3 3D Virge with 4 MB of graphics memory. Luckily I had no problem and was able to continue using it for quite some time, until I was finally able to mount a new PC.

From there, I only had a certain feeling of obsolescence when I updated to Windows Vista, but it was because my computer at that time did not have a graphics card that had DirectX 10 support. The use of this API was, however, minimal , so in the end it didn’t matter. Now it’s your turn, we read in the comments.