What olive oil can do for heart health

There are so many benefits around wonderful and unique olive oil, that it would take us entire pages to talk about it. Not for nothing is it considered the star food of the Mediterranean and one of the most beneficial fat sources, it is deliciously versatile and a staple in any healthy diet. By now you most likely know that high-density lipoproteins (HDL), commonly known as “Good cholesterol”, can keep cells healthy. And olive oil is simply one of the foods that most positively affects HDL levels in the body.

Based on this, it is nothing new to say that olive oil is the best food for cardiovascular health. According to the American Heart Association, HDL can fight inflammation and thereby potentially protects us against dangerous cardiac events. It is also well known that chronic inflammation is the origin of most degenerative diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, neurological, autoimmune and of course cardiac diseases.

A study recently published in Circulation found that HDL is better at fighting inflammation in some people than others. Based on this, he found that the greater its effects, the less likely it is that people suffer a heart attack or other dangerous cardiovascular event. Although this does not mean that you have to consume excessive amounts of olive oil, it is a finding that invites us to integrate it harmoniously into our daily diet. Just as the Mediterranean diet suggests!

Also the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC) joins the revelations and recognizes that daily olive oil intake is key to protecting cardiovascular health The reason? Its outstanding composition in fatty acids and its antioxidant components create a protective effect against arteriosclerosis and reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. In addition, another of the many healthy properties of olive oil is its ability to lower blood pressure.

You could say that olive oil is the purest olive juice that exists, that is why it is a fundamental ingredient to follow a balanced and healthy diet. Specifically, it provides the essential elements for the proper functioning of the body’s main engine: the heart. Virgin olive oil is a complete food with a high content of antioxidants and vitamins, and it is also rich in other natural compounds like carotenes and polyphenols, powerful antioxidants that help prevent the onset of chronic and cardiovascular diseases.

It is worth mentioning that polyphenols are substances known for their anti-inflammatory and antithrombotic power, properties that give olive oil a cardioprotective effect against arteriosclerosis. They also promote the process of narrowing and hardening of the arteries, which occurs with age due to the natural loss of elasticity. It should be mentioned that arteriosclerosis is responsible for a large number of cardiovascular diseases, such as: angina pectoris, myocardial infarction, arterial hypertension and peripheral vascular disease.

Olive oil is also rich in oleic acid, a type of monounsaturated fat that exerts a beneficial action on blood vessels, reducing levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol. Based on this, the medical recommendation par excellence invites us to substitute unsaturated fat for saturated fat, is a dietary habit that contributes to maintaining normal blood cholesterol levels. Both oleic acid and omega-3 acid are unsaturated fats, so follow the basics of the Mediterranean lifestyle and use olive oil as the main fat in the diet. It is the best way to take care of the heart!

