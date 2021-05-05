What offroad tire do I ride on my Trail bike?

This dilemma has been faced by all of us who, after buying our first Trail bike, have wanted to take the step towards offroad. To my understanding, there are 3 types of tires, each one for an offroad level, today we will try to see each “level” and I will try to give some brands and models for each level. Surely he will leave me many other brands and models, I count on it, that’s why It occurs to me to pull you so that you share with us and with the rest of the readers the options that I have not mentioned. The ones that I will talk about will be those who have knowledge of how they work or because I myself have tried them on my motorcycle, or have seen how they work on the bikes of my usual road companions. Let’s go there!

The “almost mixed” (30/70)

Let’s be clear, this type of tire is the one that has a “a little” country-like look, but when it comes down to it, they are very roadworthy. In my particular scale, these tires are not a mixed one to use, although they may seem like it. The use that I think is best suited to this type of tire is road with some other easy track. But not much else. Like everything in life, these tires have their why, after all they tend to have a harder casing than a road one, so even if the tread is not the best thing to do off, the tire will withstand the shocks well. of the way. As an example that you have tried we have the Tourance de Metzeller. But they were the first ones I used when I bought the F800GS, so neither I had the ability to compare, nor did I have them for a long time, so it was better not to comment on them since I could not offer you a realistic and founded opinion.

The Mixed (50/50)

This type of tire has a very clear use. It is for those who will do very varied routes between field and road. You have to restrict the cornering on the road a bit as well as the acceleration and braking, the smoother and more progressive we make them, the better (in this they are a lot like studs). It is important to keep a good track of the pressures (this of course should be done with any tire) to avoid bad tread wear. Why? Easy, because these types of tires already have very pronounced grooves to be able to traction better in the field, and of course, they are designed to offer an even better performance if we lower the pressure a bit when we hit the ground, but then we have to leave it as it was. that if we roll on asphalt with them under pressure for many kilometers, we will wear them down creating ridges on the edges of the “studs” that will make performance, for example in water, worse.

As for mixed tires, I have tested only one model of mixed tire, the MotoZ Tractionator GPS. My particular opinion is that they are spectacular. While it is true that they are of a very hard compound That makes apart from lasting an awful lot of kilometers (if I remember correctly I did 11,000km on the rear and the front still held one of taco (MotoZ Tractionator Adventure) that I put on when spending the GPS) you have to warm them up well before being able to enjoy with guarantees of the curves of the road.

The rear GPS model is non-directional, meaning it doesn’t matter how they are mounted. If we ride them in one direction, they are 50/50, and if we ride them the other way they are a little more cane on offroad.

One of my adventure compis has taken the Continental TKC70 and I think I would include them in the section of “almost mixed) however, now he takes the TKC70 Rocks and these if I would put it in the mixed category, since the studs are more marked and still Without modifying pressures they have behaved (from what I saw when following him) very well. (The Rocks actually share the front with the regular 70s, just change the rear.)

Those of “Taco Taco” (80/20)

This type of tire also has a very marked use, the pure offroad. They are tires that go bad on the road, although depending on each compound there are some that perform very well (for what they are). The first one I want to talk about is Michelin Anakee Wild. This model has been mounted both in R1200GSA as in F800GS. The off sensations are clearly good, being taco taco they grip amazingly well both in the straight line to accelerate and brake, as in curves and sand, and if you play with the pressures, they become magnificent companions on the road. What’s more on the road they surprised me very very and I repeat very pleasantly. With asphalt pressures (which marks the bike for any road tire) I have been able to go through curves at a good pace, it is not to be knocked down but they defend very well. Of the Continental TKC80 I have heard wonders, and although I have not yet had the pleasure of putting them on my motorcycle, my brother has taken them mounted on his Husqvarna 701 Rally, according to him, “they are luxury” and according to myself, what I have been able to see is that in road have held up quite well.

The ones that I do have very well-liked are those of the MotoZ range, which seems to me today, the best there is for offroad. I have already spoken before about the GPS, which are the mixed ones. The immediately superior model (in terms of off) is the Adventure, which is very balanced and on the road it also works very well since the studs are not excessively separated from each other and therefore have good support on asphalt. In the field, the Adventure does not disappoint. Then we find the Rallz, which are very much in the style of the TKC80 or Anakee Wild, studs with good separation and that bite on the ground like beasts. Finally, we have the top of the range in terms of off, the Deserts. Being totally frank, in my opinion there is nothing better. I am going to share with you, for those who want to value this brand, that My favorite combination after many games on a trail is the MotoZ Rallz front and the MotoZ Desert rear. The reason for not mounting the same model front and rear is that the front of the Desert is so campero, that it gives me the impression that by doing km on asphalt it will wear out in a very short time. And in Trail, no matter how much field we do, we always end up doing the road. The Rallz offers incredible grip on the field and on the road it defends very well, holding up two back games for every front game. For my taste, perfect.