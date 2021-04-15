What nutrients do bananas have to be the perfect food for weight loss?

Bananas or bananas are fruits that contain various nutrients that are beneficial to health, and it is a food whose nutrients contribute to lose weight, of course, if it is included in a balanced diet and appropriate to achieve the desired objective since the banana it is rich in fiber, potassium and some other vitamins beneficial to health.

Bananas are usually one of the most condemned fruits in diets because of the myth that they provide many calories. However, it is actually a great ally when it comes to losing weight. But, to know for sure if the banana is appropriate for weight loss, you have to carefully examine what its nutrients are and the benefits they bring to health.

Nutrients contained in bananas

Each 100 grams of banana contains: 89% of calories; 75% water; 1.1 grams of protein; 22.8 grams of carbohydrates; 21.2% sugar; 2.6 grams of fiber and 0.3 grams of fat.

There are those who claim that contain more carbohydratesHowever, this should not be an impediment to consider the banana as a food that helps you lose weight.

Bananas help to achieve satiety, which is why they are valuable to include in weight control diets. Photo: Pixabay

This fruit also contains elements such as potassium, which helps reduce high levels of blood pressure; vitamin B6 and vitamin C. But it also contains fiber and magnesium. Therefore, it is good to combine the banana with the oatmeal for breakfast.

Bananas also help maintain satiety. But, some are hesitant to include them in their diets because the apparent problem is with their carbohydrate content.

How carbohydrates affect the consumption of bananas

It turns out that bananas contain a higher amount of carbohydrates than any other fruit. However, you have to take into account its ability to satisfy hunger and how carbohydrates interact.

It turns out that there are three types of carbohydrates: starch, fiber, and sugars. These are divided, in turn, into two categories: simple and complex.

In the case of starches and fibers, they are considered complex carbohydrates, while sugars are considered simple carbohydrates. What does all this have to do with bananas?

Well, it turns out that when the banana is green, it is rich in a type of starch which remains complete during digestion. This in turn, contributes precisely to maintaining satiety for longer and contributes to keep the microbiota healthy.

When the banana ripens, starch turns into sugars. The sugars it contains are fructose, sucrose and glucose. Thus, both green and ripe, bananas can integrate perfectly into a balanced diet.

The consumption of fruits should be included in any type of diet. Now, although the consumption of bananas is healthy and can be combined with oats, it is also important to regulate its consumption, because as the saying goes, everything in excess is bad.

In the case of people who suffer diabetes, should moderate the intake of this fruit. That is why it is essential to consult with your doctor to find out which is enough ration to get all the benefits of the banana.

