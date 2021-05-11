What nonsense are William Levy and Carmen Villalobos up to?

Behind the recordings of the new version of the classic “Woman-fragranced coffee” production of Telemundo, which premieres this coming May 25, a good friendship has been created between its protagonists William Levy and Carmen Villalobos, who together with his partner Mabel Moreno, have created a chat named “Cocoshos”.

I have seen that in networks you call yourselves “Cocoshos”, what do you mean?

I don’t know, that was a word that one day came up between William, Mabel and me. We have a chat on WhatsApp and we are the Cocoshos, (laughs), I don’t know why. In fact, it came out of William, and every time we see each other it’s like ‘hello, cocosho !, hello, cocosha! It’s like, I don’t know, like beyond anything, I don’t know, they are one of those nonsense that one has among colleagues.

That shows that there is good friendship behind the scenes, right?

The best and really that the three of us, also as we have had to record a lot together, we have created a good group and when we were in the Eje Cafetero they left us all in the same place; So after recording we would sit down to dinner, to tell anecdotes, to tell jokes, little music, so we kind of strengthened our friendship.

On camera, the love between his characters, “Lucia” and “Sebastián”, will not end well.

“I annoying William said: ‘Willy, I’ve spent the whole novel behind you begging you, making you … you deserve what Lucia is going to do to you! You deserve it because you haven’t peeled me in the whole novel!’ ; then nothing, we burst out laughing and everything ”.

