What nobody noticed about Bella Hadid’s Schiaparelli look: her tattoo

CANNES, FRANCE – JULY 11, 2021: Bella Hadid arrives at the premiere of ‘Tre Piani (Three Floors)’ during the 74th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. (Photo credit should read P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via .) (.)

If you look closely and zoom in on the left side, you can see the model’s tattoo. If they are three tiny dots And like the gold necklace with jeweled details inspired by the lung alveoli, it captured the attention. Even though it is not a new tattoo, It is very little known among the entire collection of tattoos of the model.

A few months ago, Hadid showed off her two new shoulder tattoos that are an Arabic script by the iconic artist and tattoo artist. Dr woo and what do they mean “I love you” Y “My love”. And if you are a super fan of Hadid, you probably also know that she has wings on her ankle and a rosebud just above her elbow.