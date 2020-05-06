The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 alerted billions of people around the world who, according to scientists, are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, due to certain factors.

In this context, a new study revealed that patients suffering from some types of cancer are up to three times more likely to die from coronavirus, due to the difficulties arising from the disease itself.

In that sense, individuals with tumors of the lungs or blood are in an even higher risk group.

The patients with cancer who also have tumors spread throughout the body are at greater risk of death or other serious complications of covid-19 than others who do not have cancer.

The study, which involved patients from 14 hospitals in China’s Hubei province, included 105 cancer people and 536 cancer-free patients of the same age, all with covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

According to a Washington Post publication, The co-authors of the report found that cancer patients who developed covid-19 had a death rate from the virus almost three times higher than that estimated for the general population..

According to the scientists in charge of the work, specialists from China, Singapore and the United States, Cancer patients were also more likely to experience “serious complications,” such as being admitted to intensive care units and needing mechanical ventilation, than people without cancer.r.

According to the survey, risk factors included not only age, but also cancer type, stage, and treatment.

“These findings suggest that cancer patients are a much more vulnerable population in the current covid-19 outbreak”, According to the co-authors.

The study was released at the annual virtual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research and published in the organization’s journal, Cancer Discovery..

The only previous study of cancer patients and covid-19 had included just 18 patients.

The work detailed that cancer patients are more vulnerable for various reasons. Cancer itself depresses the immune system, and patients with cancer tend to be older, which in itself is a risk factor for serious complications of covid-19.

Further, Blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma attack the immune system, lower patients’ natural defenses, and make them prone to dangerous infections..

Likewise, another high-risk group are patients with lung cancer, perhaps the most vulnerable due to reduced lung function.

The study authors explained that in addition to this, some treatments, such as chemotherapy and surgery, also suppress the immune system..

The document revealed that Even cancer patients who had completed their treatments had higher risks of serious complications from covid-19 than those who had never had cancer..

However, those with early-stage disease or localized malignant tumors had similar results to those without cancer..

The deputy chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society, Leonard Lichtenfeld, defined the job as “important” despite not having participated in its development.

Lichtenfeld added that “it reflects what we had previously heard: that Cancer patients are more susceptible to the virus, the course of infection is worse, and results are worse.“

In addition, the scientist expressed that the study was still relatively small and that, for the results to be relevant, thousands of more patients needed to be examined.

“The apparent increased risk of death and other serious complications from the virus are among the dangers cancer patients face in trying to avoid a pandemic that forced delays in some treatments and the closure of many clinical trials for new patients. Said Howard Burris, medical director and executive director of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville and president of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

“We face enormous challenges for optimal patient care,” he noted during an ASCO press conference. He specified that some hospitals “have considered that all cancer surgeries are elective”, which requires their postponement. “And while these delays make sense for some patients with early-stage disease, they can be devastating for patients with fast-moving or difficult-to-treat cancers,” he added.

On the other hand, as reported by ., oncologists are also concerned about delays in cancer screening tests and exams, which are crucial to finding and managing the disease and include mammograms and colonoscopies.

“Such tests and evaluations have plummeted in the United States since mid-March,” according to a new report by Komodo Health, the agency said.

More than 1.8 million new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2020, according to the American Cancer Society, and more than 606,000 people are expected to die from the disease..