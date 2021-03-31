What Nicky Minaj doesn’t want you to know

Nicky Minaj is truly one of the world’s most famous and recognized singers and rappers, but we bet you weren’t even kidding about this. We tell you one of his darkest secrets here at Music News.

Nicky Minaj is not American despite what many believed, she is actually originally from Trinidad and Tobago. The singer was born on December 8, 1982, that means that … Indeed! Nicky Minaj is 38 years old, well lived, experienced, used and well gifted for all his fans. We just love it!

It is never good to judge, remember that we all always have a story, so speaking ill of someone is never an option, in fact, if you speak ill of someone it makes you a person, nothing to be trusted. Nicky Minaj despite his current dream life, suffered certain actions from his father, since his father suffered from alcoholism and on many occasions he tried to attack his mother, so Nicky Minaj had to grow up with his grandmother.

Surely we have all seen her outfits so extravagant that characterize her so much, in fact, Nicky Minaj has told in different interviews that wearing and presenting herself with this type of clothing makes her feel safer. We could take this moral from the singer, saying that constantly changing your look can help you strengthen your self-esteem and your security, if you do not look at this Goddess of rap!

Initially Nicky Minaj wanted to be a lawyer in her teenage days, she dreamed before of defending people, but life decided that being a rapper was her true calling.

Despite her great extravagance look, thousands of jewelry and makeup designs, the singer only has one tattoo, can you believe it? We would have thought you had more Nicky !!!