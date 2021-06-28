What new charges will Zhenli Ye Gon face?

The Mexican businessman of Chinese origin Zheli Ye Gon will face two more charges for the crime of possession of firearms and one for possession of useful cartridges, both for the exclusive use of firearms. Armed forces, by losing a protection in which he requested his prescription.

The detainee’s argument was that for these crimes an arrest warrant was issued on June 13, 2007, which was executed on October 18, 2016, after nine years, four months, five days.

The Fourth Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters based in the State of Mexico, it denied the protection by deciding that, definitively, the prescription rules in relation to the competition of crimes provided for in article 108 of the Federal Criminal Code, were properly applied.

With this resolution, the criterion of the Fourth District Judge for Federal Criminal Proceedingss, who responded to Ye Gon that his request was not appropriate, because his defense ignored that the businessman faces charges for five crimes against health in different modalities, two for organized crime and one for operations with resources of illicit origin.

The legally appropriate thing would have been that the arrest warrant that was issued against the defendant Zhenli Ye Gon had not been carried out, until the crime that deserves the greater penalty was prescribed, in terms of article 108 of the aforementioned legal order, which did not happen due to to the timely intervention of those who took care to fully comply with the arrest warrant of merit, “the judge ruled.

The businessman Ye Gon protected himself before this resolution, but the Second District Judge in Matters of Amparo and Federal Trials in the State of Mexico, Adrián Rivera López, denied him the protection of federal justice to coincide with the decision of the federal judge in matter of which the arrest warrant was completed on time, since the crime with the greatest penalty is in force.

In relation to the processes against the employer, the crime that deserves the highest penalty is that of organized crime, with the purpose of committing crimes against health, which is punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.

Ye gon He continued to oppose this resolution and took his case to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), where the First Chamber confirmed the constitutionality of article 108 of the Federal Criminal Code and returned the matter to the Federal Court.

In 2007, the then Attorney General’s Office, now the Prosecutor’s Office, found 205 million 564 thousand 763 dollars and 17 million 306 thousand 520 pesos in cash at Ye Gon’s residence in Lomas de Chapultepec.

The discovery of the effect was the result of the seizure, in 2006, of a shipment of 19.5 tons of pseudoephedrine, in the port of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, owned by the Mexican businessman of Chinese origin.

asc