What natural drinks increase the absorption of iron and reduce the symptoms of anemia



Consuming a daily juice or smoothie considering the use of citrus fruits, kiwi, strawberries, guava, spinach and kale, is the perfect ally to increase iron intake.

One of the main reasons for anemia is related to iron deficiency. Anemia is a health condition in which the blood does not have enough healthy red blood cells, which causes a reduction in the flow of oxygen to the organs. Although it can present you from various causes and can range from mild to moderate, it is characterized by symptoms such as fatigue, paleness, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, headaches, pale skin, dizziness, or a fast heartbeat. The most common form of suffering from it is derived from a shortage of iron in the body, for obvious reasons diet is the best natural treatment.

The good news is that nature is wise and puts all kinds of foods rich in iron and vitamin C (without it, iron is not absorbed properly). Based on this, one of the best recommendations of the experts is to ensure the intake of these nutrients through the diet and one of the best alternatives is to bet on the preparation of homemade juices and smoothies, made with the most nutritious options of fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C and iron.

What fruits and vegetables should smoothies contain?

1. Citrus fruits

It is no news to say that citrus fruits are the queens of vitamin C, they are the best nutritional ally to increase the absorption of iron. Bet on the consumption of oranges, grapefruits, lemons, limes and tangerines. For added context: 180 grams grams of orange segments contain 95.8 mg of vitamin C, while the same amount of grapefruit contains 56.2 mg. Therefore, in any juice or smoothie focused on treating anemia, it is essential to consider a serving of citrus fruits: increase immunity, they also protect the body against various diseases, fight fatigue and are highly hydrating.

2. Kiwi

Another of the fruits richest in vitamin C is the wonderful and exotic kiwi. It is also very rich in essential nutrients, as is the specific case of vitamin E, fiber, potassium and folic acid. For more clarity: 180 grams of kiwi contain 134 mg of vitamin C. Not in vain many recipes for green juices and smoothies contain kiwi, it is considered a fruit that benefits digestion and fights constipation. It also protects us from suffering from cardiovascular diseases, is a great protector against cancer, prevents anemia and improves mood.

3. Strawberries

Strawberries are simply the star ingredient in all kinds of smoothies focused on increasing iron intake. They are incredibly rich in vitamins C, potassium and folate, for more detail: 180 grams of raw strawberries contain 88.2 mg of vitamin C. Strawberries are rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which positively intervene in good digestion and intestinal health. In addition, the antioxidants that strawberries contain help in the absorption of key nutrients, in addition to protein and iron.

4. Guavas

Guavas are the perfect food for the immune system and they are also used to treat anemia. They are rich in powerful antioxidants and fiber. They are considered a low glycemic index fruit, they are associated with great qualities to improve blood sugar levels and insulin resistance Very suitable for diabetics! In 165 grams of raw guava, there are 377 mg of vitamin C. Simply unbeatable! In your next juice or smoothie feel free to add a couple of pieces of guava.

5. Spinach

We cannot fail to mention spinach, they are simply the vegetable par excellence to treat anemia. As with other variants of the green leafy vegetable family, such as cabbage and broccoli, they are good sources of non-heme iron. Light, filling, nutritious and completely accessible, a handful of this nutritional treasure will transform any drink. On 3 cups of spinach will get 2 mg of iron. They also shine for their detox properties and are a great alternative to lose weight with a lot of nutrition.

6. Kale

Kale, also known as kale, is one of the super-foods of the moment and that simply cannot be missing from any healthy diet. There are several details that draw very specific attention in its composition: it is one of the foods with the highest concentration of vitamin K, necessary for blood clotting and effective in promoting the fixation of calcium in the bones. It is extremely high in beta-carotenes that the body converts into Vitamin A and of course it is one of the best sources of iron: for every 100 grams you will get 1.59 mg of iron. So a simple handful of kale leaves is the perfect ally to start the day consuming much more iron.

