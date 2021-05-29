What Nadal thinks about Osaka not talking to the press

The Japanese Naomi osaka, the highest paid athlete in the world according to Forbes List and double champion of the Open USA and with a title also in the Australian Open, announced that he will not speak to the media during Roland Garros 2021.

The Japanese said that she did it to draw attention to the need to take care of “the mental health of athletes”, indicating that she had seen images of “many athletes collapsing in a press room after losing a match.”

Roland Garros did not like it, while the WTA, which organizes the women’s circuit, has asked to discuss the matter with Osaka and the rest of the players.

And what does Rafa Nadal think? The manacorí was asked about it during his official appearance before the press before facing the tournament, which will open against the Australian Alexei Popyrin.

“I respect him and I respect her, of course, as an athlete and for her personality. I respect the decision ”, meant the Balearic.

Although he goes on another line. “We, as athletes, need to be ready to accept the questions and try to give an answer. I understand her, but on the other hand, without the press, without the people who normally travel and write news and achievements around the world, we would probably not be the athletes we are today. We would not have the recognition that we have around the world, and we will not be so popular, right? ”.

Rafa Nadal, “I understand” Naomi Osaka, whom he respects in his decision. Although he warns that “I have my point of view, that the media are a very important part of our sport as well.”