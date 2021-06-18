What my autistic child taught me about parenting

My six year old son, Alessandro, is on the autism spectrum and I am truly in awe of his resilience during this difficult pandemic year. Online learning and tele-therapy, difficult school schedules, and social isolation added to this rare combination. I learned a lot about myself and about some new parenting strategies.

Embrace your inner defender. Like many dads, I often speak for my son. Last year, I opened my eyes to a whole new level of parenting advocacy, requiring more attention to detail, scheduling, and record keeping than I have ever had before. My son receives occupational, physical and speech therapy. Like many parents who work from home, I tried to help do the sessions at home. At a certain point, however, I had to explain why certain sessions weren’t working and create an alternative plan with the people at her school. I can do physical therapy exercises with my son at home, but I certainly can’t replicate a sensory gym. My child deserves all of the related services outlined in his Individualized Education Program (IEP) and I will advocate for him until he receives them in full.

Create new routines for your child. For those of you who are parents of children with disabilities, particularly on the spectrum, you know how difficult a break in routine can be. Several times I received calls that my son’s school was closed due to possible COVID cases. For me it was just a problem. For my son, it was very disturbing. Whenever we needed to quarantine ourselves, I made sure to create a schedule and go over it with Alessandro. We arranged so that the distance classes had their schedule determined during the day and we ordered their sessions of speech therapy and ABA, they were at night. However, I also included moments of activities that my son enjoys doing like playing video games or reading stories. At the end of the day, finding and sticking to our routine helped both of us.

Find moments of joy and hold on to them. With the daily grind of work and remote learning, our valuable routine became monotonous at times. To break the monotony, I got creative and leaned on what my son loves most: swimming. Due to travel restrictions and to stay safe, I arranged some short trips in the neighboring states to New York. Those getaways always revolved around a pool. Now we are also in the habit of brainstorming new, interesting, and fun activities, like camping in a friend’s backyard. That makes all the difference!

Reflect on the past and plan for the future. This time of social isolation has been as hard for Alessandro, as for many children with disabilities. He lost his speech therapy at school and I have seen him regress in that area. Alessandro was also making stronger eye contact before the pandemic, but lost practice with virtual classes. This regression has been hard to come to terms with, but I move on knowing that we will have more and more opportunities to socialize outdoors. I have been researching summer camps and other activities that Alessandro can participate in for the next few months. I am hopeful that in the face-to-face programs where he is learning, developing skills, and surrounded by his peers, my son will return to where he was.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Last year it created a gray area for parents, especially for those who suspect their child has developmental delays. I am from the Dominican Republic and I understand that there can be a lot of stigma around disability in the Latino community. I am thankful that Alessandro received a diagnosis when he was around 15 months old. The sooner I found out, the sooner I was able to obtain Early Intervention services, which had and continue to have a significant positive impact on her development. I know that the evaluation process and obtaining services can be intimidating and overwhelming. I was there, I lived it. But I encourage you to ask questions and take the first step.

-Alberto Estrella is the father of 6-year-old Alessandro, Director of Evercore and board secretary for INCLUDEnyc, a non-profit organization that supports youth with disabilities and their families with free resources and workshops.