What Musk gives to dogecoin, Musk takes away: indentation after calling it a “scam”

The long-awaited appearance of the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, in the program ‘Saturday Night Live’, far from fulfilling the objective of ‘sending the dogecoin to the moon’, has caused a very strong correction in the cryptocurrency trading at $ 0.53, a far cry from the $ 0.74 he played before the show. In the hours following Musk’s television moment, the price dropped to $ 0.41, erasing almost all the gains of the previous week.

The expectation that had been generated around the participation of the founder of Tesla in the well-known program had driven the price in recent days. A state of mind that he nurtured by calling himself “the doge’s father -the dogefather-” through a tweet.

During the show, hosts snapped at Musk: so “it’s a scam,” in reference to the coin based on a dog meme, after Musk pointed out that the dogecoin started as a joke (Musk confirmed that it is, and immediately added that it goes to the moon).

“The word ‘hustle’, which he used as a joke, caused speculators to ditch the currency as they expected more optimistic language on their part,” says Naeem Aslam, head of analysis at Avatrade, in a clear case of buy the rumor, sell the facts.

In the show’s final sketch, Musk joked about creating a new currency, based on “what I say,” before the show (briefly) explained the fiat monetary system.

Still, even with the recent drop, dogecoin is up more than 10,000% so far this year. And the dogecoin army has undoubtedly resigned itself to waiting for the tycoon’s next tweet pushing dogecoin to $ 1.00 and beyond. “The token is still believed to have the ability to touch the dollar mark, as there is massive support among retail traders who are gambling their savings,” rounds out Avatrade’s head of analytics.