What movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video: we swim between genres | Entertainment

We return with our film recommendations for you to enjoy good movies during the weekend thanks to Netflix, HBO and Prime Video.

If you live in a place where it is too hot, surely there are some hours when you do not feel like going out and prefer to stay at home and sit and watch a good movie. In that case we want to help you with our movie recommendations of the week with stories you can find on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video.

When selecting titles, we choose based on what we liked, little-known films that are worth giving them a try and, from time to time, news. Surely some of them interest you to see her in the next few days.

As in other platforms such as Disney + or Filmin, The good thing about Netflix, HBO and Prime Video is that you will always find interesting movies in their catalog. Ready to enjoy any of them?

A Ghost Story – Netflix

This movie awakens both passion and boredom starring a ghost, with a sheet and everything, who observes how his partner lives and the passage of time. A Ghost Story is a unique story that seeks through a calm rhythm and small details of great beauty hit the viewer with their feeling of unease and a song from Dark Rooms that remains forever in the memory. Recommended for those looking for something different.

Qualification: A Ghost Story

Release year: 2017

Duration: 92 minutes

Platform: Netflix

Comanchería – HBO

Any cinematographic genre can be visited again to shoot films of great interest and the mix of action and western that is Comanchería It’s a good example. With a certain twilight air, the suspense increases in the bank robberies carried out by the main brothers to maintain a land where they will extract oil, all until a final stretch full of action that leaves a taste of powder and good cinema in the mouth.

Qualification: Comanchería (Hell or High Water)

Release year: 2016

Duration: 107 minutes

Platform: HBO

At War With My Grandfather – Prime Video

For years that Robert De Niro looks for hits that bring him money and not too many acting challenges, something that we check again with At war with my grandfather. This is a comedy whose title already indicates the theme, the battle of a child so that his grandfather who has just been widowed does not steal his room. Anyway, a simple movie for the whole family That saves an unpretentious afternoon.

Qualification At war with my grandfather (The War with Grandpa)

Release year: 2020

Duration: 97 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

