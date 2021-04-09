What movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video: the best Spanish suspense | Entertainment

We tell you our weekly recommendations with movies from Netflix, HBO and Prime Video that we especially liked.

Another week ends and free time returns to enjoy your hobbies and rest your head a bit. If you are like us and you love the cinema, surely you already have a movie in mind that you want to see. Even so, we are going to recommend some options you have available on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video.

This time we have selected Spanish films that have caught us from the first moment for different reasons, sometimes because of the tension and suspense, in others because of the interpretations. Because in some things the national productions have nothing to envy to the American ones.

Who kills iron – Netflix

After the great success of Verónica, director Paco Plaza decided to travel to Galicia to shoot a round suspense story that does not let you breathe calmly until the last second, we assure you. The film begins with the internment in the nursing home of a drug lord and the care that a nurse who was affected by his work has to do. From there, Who a Iron Kills mixes several stories and moments that will not let you stop the film for a second.

Qualification: Who kills iron

Release year: 2019

Duration: 107 minutes

Platform: Netflix

The Minimal Island – HBO

The disappearance of some young women is the trigger for this impressive film that was a great box office success and that is one of the best examples of how this genre works in our country. With the brilliant interpretations of Javier Gutiérrez and Raúl Arévalo, The minimal island takes you to the south of Spain where the atmosphere and the tensions between neighbors barely let you breathe. Even if you have seen it once, it is always worth going back to.

Qualification: The minimal island

Release year: 2014

Duration: 99 minutes

Platform: HBO

The Kingdom – Prime Video

The kingdom may be the last great film about corruption in our country, an example of how to make a frantic montage and play with the viewer’s knowledge of the political situation. This movie that hit theaters shows what happens to an ambitious politician involved in some wiretaps that have been carried out and the way in which everyone wants to save themselves at whatever price. The director of Riot Control knew how to find a perfect tone in The Kingdom and we assure you that you cannot miss it.

Qualification: The kingdom

Release year: 2019

Duration: 131 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

