The Marvel Cinematic Universe was one of the franchises that was most affected by the delay of their films due to the closure of all theaters in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced them to move all their planned films so much to 2020 and 2021But this delay seems to have affected not only these two years, but also films that were planned in the near future, and these are the MCU films that will arrive in 2023.

Marvel Studios is known for having a planning of several years to give some coherence to its universe that has left millions in profits, something that was very clear from the emergence of the franchise and it seems that it will continue to do in the face of the success obtained and there are already plans for your productions in 2023.

Although the movement of its calendar in the face of the global health contingency had to postpone releases, it also seems that it served to put in order the films that could come soon and these are the MCU films that will arrive in 2023 according to forecasts.

Although there are some continuations that could reach this phase, among which stand out ‘Ant-Man 3’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3’, the latter could be one of the most important in showing the return of James Gunn to Marvel after directing ‘The Suicide Squad’. One of the productions that were announced but its release date has not been revealed is Blade, which could be part of phase 5 of the MCU.

A production that was already confirmed within the MCU is the third installment of Deadpool, which could arrive in 2023, in addition to which other characters could arrive as some production of Fantastic Four within Marvel Studios, but perhaps the most important production is Young Avengers, mega crossover that could be the culmination of phase 5 of the MCU.

Many of these productions have not been confirmed, but it is almost a fact that they will be part of this universe in the near future and could be the door to a much larger universe, since it will not only be limited to movies, series for Disney + will also be explored. that will have a direct relationship with this universe.