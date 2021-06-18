What movies by great directors can you see this weekend on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video | Entertainment

We finished the week with our recommendations for movies that you can watch right now on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video.

Vaccination is progressing and there is already talk that soon it will be possible to go down the street without a mask. While the time comes to completely remove the threat of the coronavirus, much of the leisure time is still done at home. In this time, the cinema has helped us greatly and the films that we have at our disposal are not for less seen.

When choosing a movie, it is normal for many to look at the cast, but who is behind the cameras is also important in order to be interested for a specific one. Therefore, this week we have prepared a selection based on who directed the films and all names are for reference.

Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, Disney +, Filmin, DAZN …. We cannot complain about a lack of options to fill our time. Have you tried them all? Surely there are some that can still surprise you.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Once Upon A Time In … Hollywood – Netflix

Although many expected an action-packed movie with Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino directed a love letter to the 1960s film industry That changed abruptly with the Charles Manson murders. There are plot movies and others in which it is best to let yourself be carried away by the atmosphere they convey and specific moments, and something similar happens here. It is difficult not to smile while following the experiences of the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Qualification: Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood (Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood)

Release year: 2019

Duration: 165 minutes

Platform: Netflix

If you want to see Formula 1 or motorcycling, you can do so on DAZN, a platform that offers a 30-day free trial with no commitment to stay.

Mule – HBO

To continue directing at 91 is something unusual in the film industry for different reasons, from the energy it takes to the problems that insurers usually pose, but Clint Eastwood works almost one movie a year. In recent times, his cinema has drifted towards stories with little heroes (or antiheroes) and in this case we find him as a ruined pensioner who is dedicated to transporting drugs. Mula is a more modest film than usual, but in which it once again shows some interesting moments.

Qualification: Mula (The Mule)

Release year: 2018

Duration: 116 minutes

Platform: HBO

HBO Spain is giving away a free week with no commitment of permanence to all its new users. You can cancel whenever you want or keep the subscription for only € 8.99 per month.

Lost – Prime Video

Every David Fincher movie is an event and with Lost he hit again with one of his classic film games. It was not the first time that he decided to shamelessly manipulate the viewer and during the first hour of the film we found a story that omits a large number of details, but that after an unexpected twist returns to surprise until reaching a spectacular ending. Lost is a very wicked story about love and relationships.

Qualification: Lost (Gone Girl)

Release year: 2014

Duration: 149 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

You can now try Amazon Prime Video for free for a month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series like American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.