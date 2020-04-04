Karol G with his moving and catchy music, makes the waist move more than one

April 04, 20207: 16 a.m.

The Colombian from her childhood made it very clear that she had a talent with music, and over the years she stole everyone’s attention with her song “Mi cama”, a song that catapulted her to the top.

For many years Karol added successes in her locality, and it was until 2017 when, together with Bad Bunny, they launched, “Now you call me”, a great success that helped her climb position in the genre, this managed to mark a before and after in his carrer.

Currently she is known by many as “LA BEBECITA”, nickname with which her partner Anuel AA lovingly calls her and she has repeatedly commented that she loves that he says so.

This time, Karol G surprises his fans with a published video where he is seen on stage singing “Pineapple” one of the artist’s most played songs, this video is live.

In addition, in the audiovisual material, the singer is seen with very few clothes, which makes all her attributes stand out, she also wears a black body that makes her rear look very good and a fuchsia jacket accompanied by black boots.

