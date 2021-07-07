What models are and how are the DGT drones distributed?

Radars have always been the items most feared by many drivers. But the passage of time has given the authorities more means. Because later the eyes went to the sky with the surveillance of the Pegasus helicopters and now they are the DGT drones those who demand attention. They were introduced in 2017, in the strategic plan for air resources, and a good number of them are already operational today. Now we unveil what models are and how are they distributed in Spain.

Recently, in the summer 2021 device, the DGT announced that it was increasing its fleet of drones. Currently there 39 active drones (28 more than last year), of which 23 have the ability to fine. Its mission is to detect reckless behaviors behind the wheel and monitor traffic in higher risk sections or those traveled by vulnerable users. To function it requires three people: a drone pilot, a camera operator (who can be DGT workers or agents) and an agent from the Civil Traffic Guard.

Although we have already talked at length about the operation and how they fine drones. Now touch know where they do it, since its distribution has been made public. The first thing to say is that they will be present in all communities except in the Basque Country and Catalonia, which have the powers transferred. The helicopter patrols of Coruña, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Seville, Malaga and Valencia will have two units. There will also be two drones for Cantabria, Asturias and Extremadura.

The amount rises to three in the island areas, both in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. Although the palm takes it Madrid with 15 drones located in the central base to monitor this community, Castilla La Mancha and give support to the rest. The 39 drones have some common characteristics such as that they operate at an altitude of 120 meters, that they can operate at temperatures between 20 and 45 degrees or that they reach up to 80 km / h of maximum speed. Although now we finally know what models are these drones and their specific characteristics.

The most numerous, with 20 units, are the SDLE Thyra V109. Each weighs 6.2 kg, has a range of 40 minutes and a range of 10 kilometers. They stand out for their large x40 optical zoom and also a x6 digital zoom, in addition to the tracking function to automatically follow vehicles. Similar are the 3 units of the DJI M200, with a weight and autonomy practically traced, but a somewhat lower range and without tracking function.

Those 23 drones are the ones with the capacity to fine drivers. But there are another 16 that do not fine, but do monitor the roads. There are 8 units of the DJI Phantom 4, a very popular drone that is present in the home of many ordinary users. It weighs 1.4 kg, has an autonomy of 20 minutes, a range of use of 3 kilometers and has no zoom. The remaining 8 drones are SDLE Thyra V105 and they have identical characteristics to the previous ones.

Since 2018 they have been operating, DGT drones accumulate more than 500 flight hours. In that time they have monitored more than 55,000 cars and have detected more than 600 offenses. The most common are the incorrect use of the belt or child restraint system (15.9%), use of the mobile phone behind the wheel (12.5%) and overtaking cyclists without a safety distance (4%).

