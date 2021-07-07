What Milwaukee Bucks must improve to win NBA Finals 2021

They have not been the best sensations to start the NBA Finals 2021but while there is life there is hope. That’s what members of Milwaukee bucks, who have seen their performance in the first game highly conditioned by the field factor, the shortest rest time they have had to recover from the conference final and the improvable physical condition of Giannis Antetokounmpo. As much as the Greek made a titanic effort to be with his teammates, it was obvious that he was not in the best possible condition. His presence on the court makes everything change, and if it is not with full guarantees, the modification of the collective game is not effective. Phoenix suns was comfortable and dominated from start to finish, so Mike Budelholzer needs to improve some aspects of the NBA statistics of your team.

Terrible percentage in the free throw

A team that penetrates so much to the basket and occupies the paint with recurrence, needs a percentage of successes from the strip much better than the 56.3% with which they finished. Antetokounmpo was led to the line and his confidence was undermined by mistakes, in something that needs to change yes or yes.

Excess of turnovers

It doesn’t seem like a good recipe for success to lose a whopping 13 balls, giving the Suns a chance to score points in transition. They need to take much better care of the ball, do an orderly management of possessions and give Jrue Holiday a leading role in the management.

PJ Tucker’s bad defense over Chris Paul

Curious invention raised by Budenholzer to try to short-circuit the attack of the Arizonans, which did not work at any time. The power forward was unable to bother at the header and left Brook Lopez too lonely in the paint, who was lost to Ayton in the battle for the rebound.