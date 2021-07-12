What microorganisms inhabit the soils of urban parks?

What is under the ground that we step on when we walk through the parks and gardens of our cities? An international investigation, led by the Pablo Olavide University (UPO), has described the microbiome of soils in green areas in 56 cities of the world and analyzes its benefits for biodiversity and for people living in urban areas.

The study, published in the journal Sciene Advances, shows that these green spaces are hot spots of edaphic biodiversity and that, in the same way that occurs with birds and plants, certain homogenization among the microbes that can be found in the soils of parks and urban gardens on the planet.

These areas are the habitat of a multitude of living beings, among which a huge biodiversity of microorganisms stands out, which carry out essential functions for the maintenance of life on this planet.

Manuel Delgado-Baquerizo (UPO)

The parks and gardens are recreational areas that contribute to human well-being. These are anthropized areas that try to resemble natural spaces. However, little is known about the contribution of green areas in cities (parks, green areas, green belts) in maintaining biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

“These areas are essential to maintain the human population health, but they are also the habitat of many living things, among which a huge biodiversity of microorganisms stands out, which lives under our feet and which carry out essential functions for the maintenance of life on this planet ”, he explains Manuel Delgado-Baquerizo, UPO researcher.

For Delgado-Baquerizo, “urban green areas are essential for our well-being since, on many occasions, they are the only contact that citizens have with nature.” Although everyone knows the species of birds and plants that inhabit parks, few people know that the vast majority of biodiversity in these areas is made up of soil microbes.

“Microbes that come into contact with us while we enjoy leisure and sports activities and that play a fundamental role in enhancing our immune system and our response to allergies ”, he adds.

Species that are repeated all over the world

To describe the microbiome of the soils of green areas, the soils of big cities such as Beijing, Santiago de Chile or Cape Town or smaller urban centers with a few thousand inhabitants, such as Utrera, in southern Spain, or Alice Springs, in central Australia.

The researchers took samples from gardens and recreational areas and analyzed the biodiversity of different organisms, such as bacteria Y mushrooms, as well as various physical and chemical properties of the soil, and functional characteristics of said microorganisms.

“This work suggests that green spaces in cities are soil biodiversity hotspots and that, compared to adjacent natural areas, the transformation into green areas has contributed to making these spaces more similar to each other, with which, as happens with pigeons or palm trees, many of the microbe species are repeated in parks from all over the world ”, explains Delgado-Baquerizo.

Microorganisms could serve as bioindicators of the anthropic effect on ecosystems, which can be very useful when evaluating the state of other semi-natural ecosystems

In addition, as indicated Felipe Bastida, researcher at the Segura Center for Soil Science and Applied Biology (CEBAS-CSIC), “parameters such as soil pH are fundamental when defining that soil biodiversity. Knowing how a management of these green spaces can influence the microbial flora is essential to make cities healthier ”.

Likewise, since parks are spaces highly altered by human activity, these microorganisms could serve as bioindicators of the anthropic effect on ecosystems, which can be very useful when evaluating the state of other semi-natural ecosystems, he adds Jose Luis Blanco Pastor, researcher at the Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment in France (INRAE).

A unique biodiversity

The study shows that green spaces, in addition to repeating a pattern that is fulfilled globally in parks around the globe, they are a microbe biodiversity hotspot. In fact, the study provides the first list of species of archaea, bacteria, fungi and protozoa that live in parks.

“Green areas around the world are very similar to each other, with similar lawns and management styles, which favors a strong homogenizing effect that conditions the microbes that inhabit them”, points out the researcher from the National Museum of Natural Sciences , Ana Rey. “We need to better understand the consequences of changes in biogeochemical processes that this homogenizing effect supposes,” he adds.

Parks across the globe are a biodiversity hotspot for microbes. In fact, the study provides the first list of the species of archaea, bacteria, fungi and protozoa that live in parks.

Ana Rey (MNCN)

The study also shows that socio-economic and climatic conditions where the parks are developed have an important influence on their organisms. Warmer cities favor the appearance of plant pathogens, and in those with higher population densities, a greater proportion of key genes in antibiotic resistance are detected.

“The soils of our parks have an immense microbial biodiversity, but the reality is that we know very little about the identity and function of these species, so future research will be necessary to learn more about these microbes that live with us. Our results also suggest that the fight against plant pests in urban parks could be more difficult and costly under conditions of climate change ”, explains Delgado-Baquerizo.

According to the research, park soils have a large amount of microbial genetic material associated with human pathogens, microbes that have antibiotic resistance and with greenhouse gas control microbes. “However, it is necessary to carry out detailed studies to identify the species that contain this genetic material, as well as its potential impact on human health,” concludes the UPO researcher.

Reference:

Delgado-Baquerizo et al. “Global homogenization of the structure and function in the soil microbiome of urban greenspaces”. Science Advances (2021).