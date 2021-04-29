What mechanisms does the American Families Plan have to give you money that are not a fourth stimulus check



The plan will be presented today by President Joe Biden.

Photo: Doug Mills / Getty Images

Today, President Biden will announce the American Families Plan, which is an investment focused on benefiting children and families in the U.S. This plan is intended to help them meet basic expenses, as well as reduce child poverty. .

Here we share the most important supports of the plan:

Give at least four years of free education

The American Families Plan will make transformative investments from early childhood through postsecondary education so that all children and youth can grow, learn, and acquire the skills they need to succeed.

Provide universal, quality preschool to all three- and four-year-olds. It will provide Americans with two years of free community college. You will invest in making college more affordable for low- and middle-income students, including students from historically African-American colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, and institutions that serve Hispanics, Asian Americans, and Native Americans.

Provide direct support to children and families

The American Families Plan will provide direct support to families to ensure that households low- and middle-income people spend no more than 7% of their income on child care and that the child care they access is of high quality.

It will also provide direct support to workers and families by creating a comprehensive national paid family and medical leave program that will align the US system with competing nations offering paid leave programs.

The system will also allow people to manage their health and the health of their families. And it will provide critical nutritional assistance to families who need it most, as well as expand access to healthy meals for our nation’s students, dramatically reducing child hunger.

Expand tax cuts for families with children and workers

The plan will extend key tax cuts to benefit low- and middle-income workers and families, including the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.

In addition to making it easier for families to meet their basic expenses, tax credits have been shown to improve children’s academic and financial performance over time.

The American Families Plan will also extend the expanded health insurance tax credits in the American Rescue Plan. These credits provide premium support that is reducing health insurance costs by an average of $ 50 per person per month for nine million people, and will allow four million uninsured people to get coverage, as reported on the portal. of the White House.

