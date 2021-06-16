What meaning does it have within Marvel?

Part of the second episode of Loki, broadcast by Disney Plus, takes place within a Roxxcart. At first glance, it looks like a large auto market where you can find almost any type of product. However, within Marvel, it is much more than that.

As part of its nods to comics and the composition of an entire narrative universe, Marvel is full of references that travel back and forth between the comics and the films and the different films to each other. That means that each episode of a series like Loki, as well as before it happened with WandaVision (2021) and Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), derive in different observations and very specific details.

It also happens with movies, when a joke is told in a line or a poster can be a reference to something that happened a few years before. This is exactly the case with Roxxcart, part of Roxxon Energy Corporation’s expansion businesses. This company appeared many years ago in the comics and, yes, in the movies as well.

The Roxxcart in ‘Loki’:

What is the Roxxon Energy Corporation?

It is part of the corporations that are part of the Marvel Universe. In this case, it is an oil conglomerate that has different branches, such as Roxxcart. Of course, it is a for-profit organization that, when the time comes, could be involved in various businesses. It does not matter if they are good or bad.

In general, in the case of Marvel, the Roxxon Energy Corporation is usually the reference when there should be a company to be held responsible for an event. The first time the company appeared in the comics was in Captain America # 180, published in 1974, under the authorship of Steve Englehart Y Salt Buscema.

Although its formal appearance occurred during that year, within the fictional universe it was much earlier. It happened in 1932. It was founded under the name Republic of Oil and Gas Company with Alexander Jones as president. The company, at first, did not generate more income. However, he grew and increased his profits until he positioned Jones as a billionaire.

After various events, through which the company continued to expand and, in turn, becoming controversial, it changed its name to Roxxon Energy Corporation. In Marvel film productions, he first appeared in Iron man 2 (2010).

After this appearance, the Roxxon Energy Corporation was one of the references that Marvel incorporated to its series platform, adding it to the narrative of Agents of SHIELD (2013), in Daredevil (Netflix, 2015) and others. Its use within the Loki series, exclusive to Disney Plus, has its origin in those episodes.

