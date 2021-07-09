What McLaren changed to challenge Mercedes in F1

In the Austrian Grand Prix from last weekend, McLaren even emerged as a thorn in the side of world champion team Mercedes, beating the German manufacturer in qualifying and fighting them in the race.

To achieve that progress, he has adopted a curious philosophy. Instead of rushing to introduce updates to the car, it seems to be doing an analysis of what is happening around it: studying the strengths of rivals’ designs and adapting them to work with its own configuration.

After all, McLaren was one of the last teams to adopt the Z-shaped bottom design (below). Previously, seven other teams had done it, and they presented the concept at the Spanish Grand Prix, having used a more cone-shaped solution, which was more similar to what the rules makers had envisioned with the regulation of 2021.

McLaren MCL35M floor comparison.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Their latest update is another example of that philosophy, as they added an outward-angled set of fins alongside the wider section of the pontoon to help redirect airflow and reinforce some of the flow structures they already had.

Along with the introduction of these new fins there was a change in the length of the flap at the edge of the ground, which as we can see now has joined the fin that is on the edge of the cutout of the bottom in the shape of a Z (red arrow, main image and compared to the lower left).

That’s also a design feature we’ve seen other teams, like Red Bull (bottom middle) use to create even more of an anchor point on that part of the ground.

McLaren MCL35M background comparison.

Photo by: Uncredited

You can see that there is also no single pattern that everyone follows when it comes to the placement and orientation of the fins: Red Bull uses five more aligned with the pontoon, while Aston Martin switched to four for the Austrian GP, ​​but had used three. until that moment (bottom right). That’s because while there is an overall performance increase for the teams that use them, they must be attentive to each of the specific flow demands.

In the case of McLaren, it has also opted for a very deliberate angle change for the fins, with a steeper angle in the first, which drops to something much shallower by the time it reaches the torque that could already be seen in the old specification From the bottom.

A second pair of fins has also been added just behind this, and the outermost of the two has arched to elicit the same airflow reaction.

The floor of the McLaren MCL35M.

Photo by: Uncredited

The arrival of that new set of fins at the front of the bottom has also allowed the team to remove the flap in the shape of an “r” that they had installed in front of the rear tire several races ago. The work being done upstream has probably made it redundant, and the new solution is seen as a more efficient way to provide the performance the team is looking for.

Refrigeration change, and own ideas

The Red Bull Ring offered McLaren the perfect venue to demonstrate that its new cooling concept was paying off, as the altitude emphasizes the trade-off between the need to keep the power unit within the operating window and a loss of power. aerodynamic efficiency when opening the body.

The smaller rear cooling outlet debuted at the French Grand Prix, following the more conservative trend that the Woking team showed in the early rounds of the season after switching to a Mercedes engine for 2021.

However, the team loosed more for the Styrian and Austrian Grand Prix, as they used louvered vents on the bodywork alongside the rider to help repel heat from inside the pontoons.

Only the panel on the right side of the car was opened for the Styrian GP, ​​but for the second race in Austria, two weeks later, the team opened both sides.

McLaren MCL35M rear endplate detail.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has also invested time and resources in developing their own designs not inspired by other cars, such as the new rear wing endplate design presented at Paul Ricard, which is actually different from the usual grid trend.

The lower half of your endplate now features a set of horizontal louvers similar to those previously used, albeit oriented differently to allow the correct passage of airflow. That is very different from the solutions that we usually see in the other teams in that area of ​​the car, since the rest have preferred vertical sheets for several years.