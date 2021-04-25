What material should I choose for my car rims?

The evolution of automotive engineering has improved the design of vehicles and expanded the range of materials that can be used in their manufacture, thus achieving better results from the different components of the car under use, weather and running. ORone of these elements that has evolved are the tires: Whereas a few years ago they left the factory almost exclusively in steel, now there are more diverse materials available to achieve the desired result and characteristics on the wheels.

What’s more, the wheels of a vehicle are a very personal and highly customizable element, that denotes the spirit and taste of the driver and owner and allows you to give a distinctive touch to your vehicle. From Mapfre they explain what they are the four most common types of tires and their advantages and disadvantages when betting on each of them.

Steel

They went from being the most common to being somewhat relegated. They are very resistant to excess weight and temperature changes in addition to being easier to repair because they do not break, but rather bend. However, they have a higher weight and, therefore, a higher fuel consumption. They are the cheapest, but aesthetically less attractive.

Alloy

Alloy wheels are made from a combination of various metals such as aluminum or nickel. They are considered medium-high range and are light, with great control when cornering and braking. They resist high temperatures, which makes the brakes work better but on the other hand they are prone to galvanic corrosion, which can cause air leaks in the tires. They are more affected by blows and their repair is complicated and, in addition, they are more expensive.

Aluminum

They are the most balanced type and with a better relation between quality and price. They offer low weight and therefore greater fuel savings, in addition to being very easy to maintain and easily repaired. However, they have a tendency to crack.

Carbon fiber

These types of rims are newer and of the latest generation, so their manufacturing cost is higher. Also, not just any fiber rim can be chosen for the vehicle: they need to meet certain standards. They are the lightest on the market and have great resistance and maximum rigidity, so they favor the performance of the car.

There is a fifth model of tires, made of magnesium, which is typical of competition vehicles, such as rallies or Formula 1, although they were a very popular model during the 1960s.