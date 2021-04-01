What Margarita Robles does when getting vaccinated in Madrid makes her a trend

Robles, at the time of the ‘puncture’ (Photo: EUROPA PRESS / RICARDO RUBIO)

Defense Minister Margarita Robles received the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. She is the second member of the Government to take it, after Miquel Iceta (head of Territorial Policy).

Upon arrival, Robles, 64, asked that Easter be used to immunize people over 80 years of age and thanked the health workers in charge of supplying the doses for their work.

Before receiving the serum from AstraZeneca (from now on Vaxzevria) he highlighted that within the Armed Forces 40,000 of its members have already been vaccinated: “It is also important to highlight that the vaccine is with AstraZeneca. I think it is an important step ”.

The minister was summoned to be vaccinated this Thursday at 8:29 pm and she had to wait (or wanted) to wait in line, although she commented that she hoped it would be a little “faster.” Precisely this gesture, standing in line with the rest of the anonymous citizens has earned him the unanimous applause of those who have seen him:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.