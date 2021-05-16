What many women don’t want to hear

“Have you seen? How badly does that aunt keep for her age!”

On not a few occasions we have heard people utter degrading and humiliating expressions directed at women: “She will be with her period”, “she is going through menopause”, “look how good she is”, “where do you think she is dressed like this?”

Language becomes a sexual harassment weapon. And it is not only about harassment marked by the hierarchy of the “harasser” towards the victim, but this type of situation occurs between equals, without distinction of rank, in a professionally symmetrical but asynchronous situation in terms of treatment and treatment in areas public and private.

All this supposes a regression and a return to the primitive, to the carpetovetonic way of so many references that we know. Those who exercise verbal harassment.

The language identifies each one and speaks of their own personality, of their individual behavior. These bullies act like this because they have done it as children, they have seen it in the family nucleus and in their closest environment.

This related to courtship from other times, the protocol to woo the female with the power of the word, clothed with an atavistic Don Juanism and in many situations with the intention of annoying and intimidating (“But, woman, it’s only a compliment!”) .

Position of power and authority



The person who compliments is always in one position of power and authority. In this type of harassment, the harasser feels he has the right to question the victims on the street, at work, without having previously received their consent and understanding that their comments towards the victims are justified, are compliments or are socially accepted. The word thrown supposes that the person who receives that “spear” belongs to us, we make it ours without asking permission, just like that.

Women do not ask the opinion that men have of our physique; if we wanted to know it, we would ask it. But there are always those who jump into the pool and think that the woman’s body is the patriarchy’s patriarchy and arrogate to themselves the right to invade it with their looks, attitudes and comments: a interference in the freedom of women turned into objects, reified.

Occasional harassment offense



At the moment, there are many countries that have a legislation against street harassment like Portugal, Belgium and Holland in Europe, and Peru (a pioneer in Latin America), Chile or Costa Rica.

In Spain no specific legislation yet, although the Ministry of Equality is debugging the draft of the Sexual Freedom Law that will include in the Penal Code the crime of “occasional harassment” known as “street harassment”, that is, those “expressions, behaviors or sexual propositions or sexist “that put the victim in a situation “objectively humiliating, hostile or intimidating”.

It is about comprehensively protecting the right to sexual freedom through prevention and eradication of all sexual violence, which affect women disproportionately, as a manifestation of discrimination, situations of inequality and gender power relations.

Until now, these situations were only punishable in the field of domestic violence, that is, between family members, a partner or ex-partner. In these types of circumstances, the key word is “consent”: if the victim receiving the offensive expression did not want it, it will be considered a crime.

In the absence of a complaint, this problem must be addressed with preventive acts more than reagents, such as awareness campaigns on what bullying is and how it can be determined, and allocate resources to facilitate and promote equal education. Touch relearn: unlearn and re-educate, always paying attention to individual rights; recover the value of the conciliatory word to avoid abusive behavior.

Unwanted sexual release



Verbal harassment consists of a unwanted sexual release, an unsolicited intrusion of bullies into the feelings, thoughts, attitudes, space, time, energies and bodies of the victims; many of them have their origin in disdain and cause “disqualification and annulment”. They suppose a slap, a blank, even a whole blackmail.

Some studies conducted on verbal harassment of a large sample of women show that 72% did not consider it appropriate to whistle at a woman on the street, while 20% stated that it is acceptable at times; the 55% described this practice as “harassment” and only 20% said it was “courteous.”

In recent decades, groups such as Stop Street Harassment or Hollaback, the Stop Telling Women to Smile campaign and widely supported initiatives such as Cards Against Harassment (“Letters Against Harassment”) have emerged. all of them with the pretense of make visible and report situations of verbal harassment.

Let’s get back the warm and affectionate family compliment, a recognition and award that comes to us from the voice of the other like a hand extended to the heart; a kind word without evil intention, without hierarchy or preminence towards the next, without desire to submit and subjugate.

Our words speak of us. The word is the product of our thoughts, which become emotions and these are verbalized and shown in concrete acts.

Our goal will be to banish aggressive words, insolent, ribald and subversive, inconsiderate, lacking in civility and respect that sneak badly into human, social and professional relationships in violation of the rules of the game and of treatment.

María Pilar Úcar Ventura, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Human and Social Sciences in the Department of Translation, Interpretation and Multilingual Communication at Comillas Pontifical University.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.