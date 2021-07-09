What makes Demi Lovato so happy? Could it be someone special?

Demi Lovato has not had a simple life, so seeing her smile would have to make us all happy, no matter how much fans of her we are.

Demi Lovato has had the courage to talk about difficult moments in her life, only while filming her video for the song “Dancing with the devil” did the singer seem to face a catharsis while she counted the key points that have hurt her throughout of its existence.

She also opened up about her gender orientation and decided to come out openly pansexual; That is why, seeing her smile that could be linked to an affair with Noah Cyrus, it seems that after all she is encouraging herself to make her own choices and for that reason, she has become an example for many people who want to break certain taboos in your closest circle. Fortunately, Demi has a support network in her friends, with whom she was spotted out for ice cream in Larchmont Village after she was rumored to have been on a date with Noah.

Demi looked very happy and seemed to have had a nice night. She and Noah began sparking rumors of a possible romance since they were seen together leaving the premiere party for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in late June; Since then, they have spent time together, without this implying that they have a formal relationship or exclusivity, since Demi wants to give herself time to flow.

Best of all, they both know each other quite well and have been friends for a long time, so there was already a very special bond between the two since before they began to see each other more often. Together they shone at the YouTube Pride event, of which Demi shared a photo thanking Noah for joining her on stage.