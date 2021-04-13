What makes a Marvel Studios character a villain?

Who is the best Marvel Studios villain? It is a difficult question to which we sure all have a different answer.

Since the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe It started with Hombre de Hierro (2008) we have seen a lot of villains. For example Obadiah stane (Jeff Bridges), Red Skull (Hugo Weaving), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hela (Cate Blanchett) or Thanos (Josh Brolin). But…. What makes a Marvel Studios character a great villain?

The producer of Marvel studios called Nate moore, was speaking in a recent interview about Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the conversation turned to the villains of Marvel studios.

“Yes, the best Marvel Studios villains are villains who have an emotional reason for what they are doing that you and I would call reasonable. I never think it works, not even as a fan. For your point, any villain who wants to take over the world, I say: Why? I can’t imagine what kind of emotional trauma that causes, but if you can really think about what makes a villain tick, and it feels like something that you and I would say like: Yeah, I can see that. “

Nate Moore went on to set good examples.

“Those are the best villains in Marvel Studios. Killmonger, it really is interesting, right? Because you say: I understand. Karli Morgenthau, Yes, I get it, man. It is representing our daily life, you know? Thanos, I get it. They are all rooted in problems and emotions that are of our world, I think it is much easier to make those characters great than villains who seem a little … “.

He also gave some bad examples.

“I don’t want to touch our own villains, but EGO, I don’t get it. As if he didn’t get his deal. So I think Kurt Russell is cool, I think he looked fantastic, but I really don’t get it emotionally. There is nothing emotional for me to invest in and I think when we can discover those emotional anchors is that again, if the movie were made differently, they would be the heroes. Those are the best. Those are the best movies.

