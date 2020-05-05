Unfortunately, the beginning of May saw another music great leave after a tough battle with the coronavirus. The keyboardist of the British rock band The Stranglers, Dave Greenfield, died on May 3, according to the announcement of the band on its official page.

Although for many he is not someone very well known, Greenfield left a great legacy to music thanks to his success “Golden Brown”.

The Stranglers is a British new wave and post-punk band that formed in Surrey in 1974, with Dave Greenfield joining the following year. Something that without knowing it, would result in the best decision of the band in its entire history.

Although they released their debut album, Rattus Norvegicus, in 1977, it was not until 1982 that they got all the success they were looking for thanks to the baroque pop single “Golden Brown” composed by Greenfield.

Unlike all his previous songs, “Golden Brown” achieved unmatched success, reaching # 2 on the UK charts and recognition as one of the greatest songs of all time..

The emergence of this song in 1981 is really strange. The Stranglers had never made music like the one we heard on “Golden Brown.” However, the song became one of the banners of the Baroque pop trend, which in a way began with the Beatles in the 1960s.. Baroque pop is characterized by using musical instruments unrelated to the time.

For many years, the song’s lyrics remained an absolute mystery. There was no information on the topic of “Golden Brown” and many claimed to hear different things.

It wasn’t until 2001 that Hugh Cornwell, vocalist and guitarist, claimed that the song could refer to both heroin use and the pleasure of a woman’s company.

The song –and the entire album as such– is so strange, that his label did not want to publish La Folie. This is what The Stranglers bassist Jean Jacques Burnel tells in an interview: “They canceled us by then. There was a new record company at the time that had taken over because our previous record company had been swallowed. ”

“They said punk was dead and we were done. Then we forced them to release that album. They said it didn’t sound like The Stranglers and that you couldn’t dance etc. They released it before Christmas thinking it would be over, but it developed its own legs. As a result, he won an Ivor Novello award that year. ”.

That was how Dave Greenfield’s “Golden Brown” found a way into the music world, being recognized by many as a song without comparison. Breaking patterns in musical compositions and proving that The Stranglers was there for much more than just post punk sounds. Check out the bizarre and amazing “Golden Brown” video here and witness once again Greenfield’s masterpiece.

See on YouTube

