What LeBron James Said About Kevin Durant’s Historic Night

Lebron James I send a message to the Brooklyn Nets player, Kevin Durant after match number 5 of the Playoffs of the NBA.

If there is anyone who can talk about greatness, that is Lebron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who is usually the one showing off his adventures of greatness, witnessed one of the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant.

Here is the reaction of Lebron James about the excellent night of Kevin Durant during Nets-Bucks Game 5:

GREATNESS !! Appreciate it while you can people! #KD – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant he was absolutely efficient in fundamental competition for the Nets. He finished the game with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, fired 16 of 23 shots from the field while being chased by good defender PJ Tucker. Do you want one more? KD played every minute of the action, literally the 48 minutes, not once did he take a breath while the ball was in play.