In the tri-state area governors began to remove some restrictions imposed

to non-essential businesses to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

These changes come as deaths and hospitalizations

slowly decrease.

While the area is far from returning to how it was before

of the pandemic, small steps are already being taken to alleviate closures of

safely and avoid another deadly outbreak.

NY

New York State’s reopening procedures are slightly different from those of other states because New York City, the epicenter of the country’s pandemic, does not meet the same opening requirements as the northern regions of New York. York.

Nine of the state’s 10 regions – Central New York, the Capital Region, Western New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Mid-Hudson, Southern Tier, and Long Island – have met the Governor’s criteria Andrew Cuomo to reopen and they have for the past week. New York City is the only region still under PAUSE guidelines but could reopen the first week of June.

New York has also allowed landscaping and landscaping companies to resume their jobs, as have drive-ins. Outdoor activities that lead to physical distance, such as tennis, are also allowed. Starting Thursday, religious institutions will be able to hold meetings of a maximum of 10 people and following the guidelines of physical distance.

State beaches will also be open, even in the three regions that have not yet removed all criteria for reopening. However, in Nassau and Westchester counties, beach access will be limited to residents only, at least in this preliminary period. Those beaches will also only be open at 50 percent of capacity. Some Long Island boardwalks will also open, but will impose strict physical distance.

New York City’s beaches are closed for swimming, but are open for sunbathing. Beach lovers can swim in the water up to their ankles, and surfing is also allowed.

On the other hand, professional sports leagues can already train under appropriate health protocols. Also, veterinary practices resumed in all regions.

RV Camps and Parks opened Monday, May 25.

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cuomo have said New York City is currently on track to reopen in the first or second week of June. In preparation for Phase I, the city is evaluating the needs of each industry, including the application, support, and regulations for companies that will be eligible to open at that time. It is also studying traffic patterns to ensure safety once people begin to return to work.

Signs that companies are returning to New York are still a long way off, but some are already making plans for it. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that it plans to reopen in mid-August.

(If you need help determining if your business can reopen, click here.)

Here is the list of types of companies that can reopen in the

Phase I:

ConstructionConstruction equipment contractorsBuilding finish contractorsBuilding, foundation and exterior contractorsConstruction of highways, streets and bridgesProperty subdivisionConstruction of non-residential buildingsConstruction of public buildingsAgriculture, forestry, fishing and huntingGreenhouse, nursery and floriculture productionOther production Crop Support Activities for Animal Production Support Activities for Crop Production Support Activities for Forestry Retail: Phase 1 for the following businesses only allows for product delivery and sidewalk pickup (no customers allowed business): Clothing stores Direct selling establishmentsElectronic and home appliance storesElectronic shopping and mail order housesFurniture and home goods storesGeneral merchandise storesStore Health and Personal Care StoresJewellery, Luggage and Leather Goods StoresLawn and garden equipment and supplies storesOffice supplies, stationery and gift shopsUsed goods storesSporting goods, hobbies, musical instruments and bookstoresOther miscellaneous store retailersManufactureComputer manufacturing and electronic products Manufacture of electrical lighting equipment Manufacture of fabricated metal products Manufacture of furniture and related products Manufacture of leather and related products Manufacture of machinery Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products Manufacture of plastics and rubber products Printing activities and related assistance Textile product mills Manufacture of related products of woodOther miscellaneous manufacturesWholesale tradeWholesale of clothing, parts and notionsWholesale of chemical products Cos and related companiesWholesale of furniture and household itemsWholesale of household appliances and electrical and electronic itemsWholesale of Machinery, Equipment and SuppliesWholesale of metals and minerals (except oil) Wholesale of paper products and PaperWholesale of professional and commercial equipment and suppliesWholesale electronic markets and equipment for agents and brokersDifferent traders of durable goodsDiverse traders of non-durable goods

Phase II

As some regions move to Phase II. Here is a list of companies that can open during this phase. Strict guidelines on capacity and social distancing apply:

In-person retail operations All business activities where the function

principal is carried out within an office environment Vehicle sales, leases and

statewide rental rental, repair and cleaning activities

minor commercial building management activities not

residential.Beauty salons and barbershops: this does not include salons

nails, tattoo parlors or any other care service or activity

non-haircut personnel, such as trimming the beard,

trim nose hair, facials, manicures / pedicures,

applying makeup, threading, plucking or plucking. Real estate activities

NUEVA JERSEY

The Garden State already eased some restrictions in May and announced more non-essential business reopens:

State parks and golf courses reopened earlier this month. The beaches along the coast reopened on May 15, Sport fishing services and boat rental activities reopened on May 17, but they have to comply with the required physical distance measures. May, non-essential construction work resumes and non-essential retail businesses reopen but customers can only pick up products on the sidewalk (cannot enter stores). Starting May 20, in-person sales are allowed to resume at car, motorcycle and boat dealerships, and bike shops. Non-essential surgeries and invasive procedures, both medical and dental, may be resumed on Tuesday, May 26 at 5:00 a.m. m. Starting this Friday, May 22, at 6:00 a.m. m., the Garden State will allow the opening of the batting box places, the golf courses, the archery centers, the riding places, the private clubs to play tennis, the community gardens. and private, may reopen Limit for outdoor gatherings (including activities listed above) increased from 10 to 25 people, but outdoor gatherings do not include outdoor dinners or graduations. Indoor meetings are limited to 10 people. Elective surgeries and invasive procedures, both medical and dental, may resume on Tuesday, May 26 at 5 a.m. m. Schools will be able to hold graduation ceremonies outdoors, socially distant and meeting capacity restrictions beginning July 6. Graduations (middle school, high school, college, etc.) must be outdoors or in / out, indoor ceremonies are not allowed. In addition, graduates are asked not to drop their caps. Child care services will resume on June 15. Organized sports practices will begin again on June 22. However, activities will be limited to those that can be done outdoors. Youth day camps, including municipal recreation programs, will begin again on July 6.

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut residents can now dine outside, go to the zoo, or other businesses, with certain restrictions, of course.

Since manufacturing, construction, real estate,

public services, essential retail, childcare and

hospitals have already been considered essential businesses, these are businesses not

essential that may operate from May 20:

Restaurants (outdoor only, no bar areas) Retailer remaining Outdoor recreation offices (continue work from home when possible) Museums, zoos (outdoor only) University research

Governor Ned Lamont ordered a capacity limit for the

50% for companies that are reopening. Companies will have to

implement strict cleaning and disinfection protocols and the rules of

Physical distancing must be observed.

Meetings are still restricted to a maximum of five people, all of whom must wear face masks in public.

Beauty salons and hair salons were initially included in Phase 1 of Connecticut’s reopening plan, which begins May 20. After extensive discussions with the owners and employees of those companies, Lamont announced Monday that it would push those business reopens to June 1 in coordination with Rhode Island.

Connecticut is slated to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan on June 20, which is when more nonessential businesses and other programs may reopen. That includes:

Youth Sports Public Libraries Full Day Summer Camps (June 22) K-12 Summer School (July 6)

