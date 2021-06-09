What kind of queen will Nuestra Belleza Latina look for 2021?

. Alejandra Espinoza, Francisca Lachapel and Clarissa Molina are the favorites of the public in the history of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” of Univision.

After a long wait and a lot of expectation among the followers of Nuestra Belleza Latina, which had its last edition in 2018, when the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos was chosen as the winner, NBL fans are overwhelmed by the excitement with the next return from the famous reality show to the screen.

And knowing that the contest, which this year will elect the queen number 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina, will be in September, from now on Univisión gave an advance on who will be the future winner.

Through its Instagram page, the channel assured that the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina will be a woman who meets three essential requirements.

Above all, the show is looking for a woman who is a leader, as stated in a promotional clip, in which they invite all viewers and followers of the popular contest, to join in to discover who they defined from now on as ” our new star ”.

In addition, the aforementioned channel added that the winner of the band and the crown that will accredit her as Nuestra Belleza Latina, and who will have a contract to work with Univisión, must be a “talented and entrepreneurial” woman.

“We came back! And this year we are looking for a star, a talented woman, an entrepreneur, a leader. 🤩⁠ ”, they commented on their official Instagram of the show. “The new season of #NuestraBellezaLatina will arrive in September through @Univision.”

The message about the new season of the program caused so much emotion among fans who have seen the show since 2007, when it began with the coronation of Mexican Alejandra Espinoza.

And although many would think that because it is a beauty contest, the Univisión contest will give special relevance to that aspect, this year the channel has made it clear that there will be a 360-degree change in the concepts of beauty, which will give opportunity to diversity .

Last May, when the official announcement of the show was made, the channel mentioned that the 2021 edition seeks to enhance the talent of Latin women.

“Nuestra Belleza Latina” (Season 12) – Univision’s longest running and most popular reality competition will have its most diverse season to date and will continue its mission to cultivate and enhance female talent to forge the next star of Univision, ”the channel commented through a statement.

Another detail that has been revealed so far is that former Miss Colombia and former Miss Universe contestant, Daniella Álvarez, who lost her leg last year after suffering a severe infection that forced doctors to amputate her limb, will be a member of the jury.