What kind of ‘geek’ are you?

A ‘geek’ or freak is usually defined as a person who feels a fascination for some type of popular culture, pop, fiction, technology or some unconventional artistic movement. Since the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st, more and more people identify with this urban tribe, whose characteristics have become more complex and diversified. Today, practically all of us feel some kind of bond with geekism; that is, we all keep a little geek inside us. From fans of fiction series to those obsessed with electronic devices, board games or costumes (cosplay).

Literature and cinema are the main precursors of adherents to their products. Microworlds created from fictional sagas often attract millions of people, who know the characters, dialogue, and lore of each universe by heart, and are often fond of all the (lucrative) merchandising that surrounds them. Clear examples are the Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek or Game of Thrones sagas, whose followers know every detail of these works of fiction by heart. The birth of the internet was defining for the expansion of the geek culture, which eliminated the borders between cultures, offering wealth and diversifying the fan phenomenon. Eastern culture, for example, has had a considerable influence on geek culture, and anime and manga products attract fans all over the world.

All over the world, conventions honoring a fictional micro-universe collect adepts, who design detailed costumes, create sets, and recreate scenes of their favorite characters. Through such imaginative activities, such as role-playing games, –which have explanatory manuals on how to build a narrative within an imagined universe– they shape encounters all over the planet.

Technology, for its part, creates fascination by itself, from the multiple devices and hardware and software accessories, to the culture of the internet and video games, which are already a competitive sport with professional players. A geek can be many things. Not all activities and hobbies of a geek are always the same, and there may be people who are fond of various hobbies.

