What kind of Carlos Vela in MLS!

The Mexican Carlos candle was reunited with the goal, culminating a great individual and collective play to collaborate in the victory of Los Angeles FC 2-0 about FC Dallas, on the ninth day of the MLS.

Vela received the ball at the edge of the area and after the arrival of a defender, he yielded to a teammate, who later returned it to him, had a directed control and with a left-footed shot he beat the goalkeeper to open the scoring after three minutes of play .

Just too, too, too good. Atuesta links up with Vela for the opener! #LAFCvDAL pic.twitter.com/rmrxUXJ8ZS – Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 24, 2021

It was the first goal for the Mexican so far this season, who is trying to recover from a very irregular start to the year.

Then the Mexican striker was about to score the second, but his free kick hit the goalkeeper’s left post at 11 ‘.

Later, he assisted the second with a death pass to the Ghanaian Latif Blessing in 69.

“I’m good. (Physically) I think I’m at 8, shooting at nine and it’s starting to show. Because of the desire to return and help the team, I was not at one hundred, I was not sufficiently recovered to be able to demonstrate my level and I had not been able to do it. Against Houston I had good feelings and now I reaffirm it, I feel much better, “he said after the match.

