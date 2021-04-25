What killed Goya?

Francisco José de Goya y Lucientes (1746-1828) is one of the most important painters in history. The author produced more than 1,800 works of art ranging from decorative paintings to portraits of Spanish nobles and humble workers, earning him a reputation as one of the greatest artists of modern times. In 1793 developed a mysterious disease and the consequences that it caused caused the character of the painter’s work will radically change. Thus he created fabulous works, sometimes dark and full of pain, that enriched his legacy. What happened? Why did Goya change?

Goya had an athletic complexion and as a young man he always enjoyed good health but, when he reached maturity, his life was marked by three large and intense periods of illness that pierced the body and mind of the painter with the force with which a hot knife cuts a block of butter.

‘Self-portrait with cap’, by Francisco de Goya (1824). Prado Museum

The first stake it took place during the winter of 1792-1793 and lasted for several months. In November 1792, Goya became seriously ill in Seville, at the age of 47. According to the correspondence that Goya exchanged with his great friend Martín Zapater y Clavería, the painter he was bedridden for two months.

Martín Zapater reproached Goya for his lack of care and common sense, alluding to the painter’s well-known promiscuity, which could have guaranteed him the unpleasant company of a venereal disease. In March 1793 Goya improved a lot in several aspects: he regained his sight, forgot the dizziness and began to move without difficulty. Unfortunately, it was not all blissful fuss, because the noises in the head and the beloved deafness persisted who came into the life of the painter from the hand of affection. After a while, damn the picture, Goya found that the disease had left him deaf.

In late 1819, Goya suffers another goring. Some authors maintain that Goya suffered from typhus. From the symptoms it is possible, although it is not entirely clear. On this occasion he was treated by the doctor Eugenio García Arrieta, who was a specialist in infectious diseases.

‘Goya to his doctor Arrieta’, by Francisco de Goya (1820) Minneapolis Institute of Arts

The good work of Arrieta saved Goya, who gratefully painted an oil painting entitled Goya to his doctor Arrieta, where the painter appears self-portrayed looking downcast, vulnerable, gloomy and almost dying while being held firmly by your doctor. At the bottom of the painting there is an epigraph that declares Goya’s gratitude to his friend Arrieta, and that is:

“Goya, grateful to his friend Arrieta: for the wisdom and care with which he saved his life in his acute and dangerous illness, suffered at the end of 1819, at the age of seventy-three. He painted it in 1820.”

The third and last empitonamiento began in 1825 when Goya developed a tumor in the perineum and manifested urological difficulties. On December 20, 1825, Goya confessed to Joaquín Ferrer that everything was failing him: his eyesight, his hand, his pen, and that the only thing he had in abundance was willpower. This stage ended with the death of the painter on April 16, 1828.

Actually, cause of death is unknown. According to the information obtained from his correspondence, in which the symptoms he suffered were described, various pathologies are pointed out. The paralysis of the auditory nerves responsible for Goya’s deafness may have a syphilitic or toxic origin. However, there is no consensus on this, and the list of potential causes of mortality includes Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome (VKH) -also known as uveomeningeal syndrome-, Cogan syndrome, Susac syndrome, syphilis, malaria, yellow fever, quinine poisoning, and lead poisoning.

Syphilis and lead



‘El Aquelarre’, by Francisco de Goya (1921-23). ​​Prado Museum

Low exposure to lead can cause dizziness, but medium and prolonged exposure causes peripheral neuropathies. The high lead exposure is deadly Y causes hematological, intestinal and neurological disorders. It seems likely that he was responsible, or at least a participant, in Goya’s deafness and alterations in behavior.

If we do not go into detail, Goya was a contradictory artist. Along with the strange and the fantastic, he painted the comic and the mundane; Along with the bright light, he also bet on the dark. Biographers have divided the course of Goya’s painting into two defined periods that are delimited by before and after his illness. The first is characterized by joy and light; the second, by horror and ghosts.

‘Still learning’, by Francisco de Goya (around 1826). Prado Museum

It is difficult to glimpse with certainty what killed Goya or what pathology caused him to lose his hearing, but the truth is that the painter aged and immersed in illness, changed his perception. This prompted him to explore unique themes represented by twisted and morbid images, which resulted in a reform of his painting.

A) Yes, in the last stage of Goya the famous black paintings arose, dark works that represent human imperfection, worldly fears, cruelty, despair or even insanity. They were generated by a sick and deaf artist who was probably tormented by the psychic suffering caused by the diabolical combination of syphilis and lead.

Raúl Rivas González, Professor of Microbiology at the University of Salamanca.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.