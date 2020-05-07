Zoom just announced the purchase of Keybase, a secure messaging and file sharing service in which security and encryption are essential, for a figure that has not been released yet.

The company’s move after one of the most popular video calling services in recent memory is part of the “Zoom 90 day plan” that they proposed to strengthen their security after several controversies on account of various privacy flaws that put it in question.

The mission of the Keybase team at Zoom will be to work on the platform to maximize its security and privacy

“We are excited to integrate the Keybase team into the Zoom family to help us build end-to-end encryption that can achieve the current scalability of Zoom “, they have highlighted in the statement they have published to announce the acquisition.

Keybase: “end-to-end encryption for important things”

It is enough to access the Keybase website and read the great claim to realize its approach: “End-to-end encryption for important things”. Clear and flat.

Keybase is a startup created in 2014 by Max Krohn and Chris Coyne, founders of the app to link OkCupid, aiming to make secure communications easier and more accessible by bringing PGP technology to the masses. If one of the biggest difficulties in using the Pretty Good Privacy program was the exchange of public keys that allow the encryption of messages for a receiver, this platform sought to solve it through a directory.

This directory was used to share the public keys of each one ensuring that they belonged to us. How? Linking this identity necessary to use PGP with other of our identities in the network, such as social media profiles.

Keybase has created a secure communications ecosystem with end-to-end encryption as the flag and privacy as the most precious asset

However, the Krohn and Coyne team soon wanted to go further creating an entire ecosystem of secure communications. Instant messaging, communication platform for teams, secure file sharing spaces … All this, always, with security present with end-to-end encryption as a flag and privacy as the most precious asset.

After being purchased by Zoom, Keybase team priority is to help make Zoom even more secure. Its mission is to work on the video calls and communications platform between teams to achieve maximum security and privacy. Especially in ensuring that encryption is end-to-end in Zoom. Currently, what this application does is encrypt the information that the sender sends and reaches its servers. After that, that same information is encrypted again when it is sent to the receivers.

The problem is that in between, when the information goes through the company’s servers, it is exposed.

Zoom, after the purchase of Keybase, ensures that in the near future it will have an end-to-end encrypted meeting mode for all payment accounts

From Zoom, they assure that they will maintain their current operation because certain offered features, such as the use of telephones for video conferencing, requires that Zoom maintain some encryption keys in the cloud. However, they assure that Zoom will offer an end-to-end encrypted meeting mode to all paid accounts in the near future.

“Connected users will generate public cryptographic identities that will be stored in a repository on the Zoom network and that can be used to establish relationships of trust between the meeting platforms,” ​​explain those responsible. Encryption keys will be strictly controlled by the host that will be in charge of admitting the assistants. They believe this service “will provide security equivalent to or better than current end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms for consumers, but with the quality and scale of video” from Zoom. We will have to see it.

Otherwise, the Keybase application will remain the same because there are no specific plans for its future. This is, as they explain from the startup, “in the hands of Zoom and we will see where that leads us”.