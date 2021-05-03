What Kevin Durant said after missing a winning shot against the Bucks

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn nets suffered a heavy defeat on Sunday as they faced another top contender in the Eastern Conference of the NBA on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee bucks.

It was an end-to-end battle with the Bucks running away from the Nets, 117-114. It was a crucial defeat for Durant and company, with teams competing for home-court advantage for the La Liga Playoffs. NBA. But for the former MVP, they can’t be too caught up in losses, offering an almost philosophical view of their situation.

“Every day you wake up, it must be about your trade. I think this is how everyone approaches this. We try to take it one day at a time, one possession at a time. We cannot control what will happen at the end of the season or what other teams will do. I think we have to take advantage of each one and that is what we are doing ”.

However, Durant was on fire against the Bucks. He scored 42 points and 10 rebounds in a memorable heads-up with Giannis, who finished with 49 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Durant’s efforts, however, were not enough, as the Brooklyn nets they still didn’t have their former MVP James Harden.

“Yes, we definitely miss James and we want our entire team to be there. But, you know, we do it, we improve tomorrow and we worry about the next game. And we play against these guys again, which is the good part, so we can see how we are in the next game and evaluate how we are against this team again. “

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn nets they can play again as they are ready to face the Bucks again on Tuesday.