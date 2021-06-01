What Kate Winslet Stole from the Set of ‘Titanic’

Mare of Easttown just wrapped up its first (and maybe only 😭) season, and it was truly incredible. So, naturally, Kate Winslet is out here doing the fancy interview rounds with the likes of The New York Times. The actress spoke to Maureen Dowd about her time on the show, but also went ahead and answered a series of rapid fire “confirm or deny” questions including what she stole from the set of Titanic. And nope, the answer is not Jack’s drawing, nor is it that giant diamond necklace — but she did take a piece of Rose’s jewelry!

“People stole the White Star Line cups and saucers,” Kate said. “I was good. I did take a pair of Rose’s earrings, but somewhere I lost one.”

Um, can Kate’s loved ones pls pitch in to help her find that missing earring? This feels important.

In other news, Kate was also asked to confirm or deny this iconic statement: “You can’t stop reading about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.” And in response she said, “Que? Not! I’ve never read about Jennifer in my life. What are these questions? “

I’m lol. Other things we learned? (1) She no longer keeps her Oscar on the back of her toilet: “I don’t actually know where the Oscar is at the moment. I think it’s possibly in my son’s bedroom. But it was on the back of the toilet for a long time, yes. ” And (2) Her Mare of Easttown costar Guy Pearce washes cans in the dishwasher before he puts them in the recycling. The more you know.

