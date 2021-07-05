What jobs bring the most happiness?

07/04/2021 at 10:45 PM CEST

A substantial improvement in living conditions has meant that, in just a century, the greatest aspiration of the citizens of developed countries has shifted from survival to happiness. And since we spend approximately forty hours a week working, happiness in the workplace plays a key role in that overall happiness. The question is: what are the jobs that provide greater well-being? The publication Forbes, specialized in the world of business and finance, has created a list of the ten happiest professions. And some other surprise.

Starting with the happiest profession in the world: the clergy. A reality based, probably, on the completely vocational nature of this profession, together with a feeling of existential meaning. In second place we find the firefighters. Yes, sometimes they risk their lives to save people they don’t even know, but it is precisely that altruistic feeling that generates so much well-being. They are indispensable professionals and that generates feelings of social utility. To such an extent that 80% of firefighters admit to being very satisfied with their work. A very high rate.

Immediately afterwards we found the physiotherapists. According to Forbes, “social interaction and helping people make this job one of the happiest for those who do it.” In the fourth position is the ancient profession of writer. Although they do not receive, according to the writers’ own evaluations, salaries or rewards proportional to the effort invested, the autonomy to express themselves artistically compensates enough to be quite satisfied. As are teachers for special education and teachers in general, who occupy the fifth and sixth place in the ranking.

For reasons very similar to those outlined in the case of writers, sculptors and painters also declare themselves quite happy in their work, although it is difficult to keep exclusively from them. In the eighth position are psychologists, whose main source of satisfaction is, again, helping many other people in their lives. To finish this list, we find financial services sales agents and operations engineers, two highly paid professions. But what about the other extreme? What are the professions linked to a lower degree of happiness?

To answer this question we turn to the CareerBliss classification. Based on the research of the portal, the least happy profession in the world is that of the sales director, whose protagonists fail in the level of satisfaction. Very close we find the security agent, the merchant, the cashier and the driver. In the top ten we also find the jobs of maintenance manager, security guard, sales personnel, machine operators and non-executive technical service. In general, jobs that combine high responsibilities, low pay, and demanding working conditions.