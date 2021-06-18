What it’s really like to work for Amazon



The New York Times found that working at Amazon can be stressful.

Amazon is a company that has grown rapidly and has established itself as the largest e-commerce platform. However What is it really like to work for Jeff Bezos’ company?

An analysis by The New York Times on the way in which the pandemic developed in Amazon’s logistics center in New York City, known as JFK8, revealed what the employment system is like in that company.

On the outside, the Amazon story can be perceived as a business success story, but for many workers it is a stressful employment system with constant monitoring of productivity.

Some experiences in the aforementioned warehouse speak of a worker who tried to return from his permit due to Covid-19 and was fired by mistake; a wife who panicked when disability benefits were stopped for her seriously ill husband; and an employee who was fired for having a single day of insufficient production.

The company has achieved record growth and spectacular profitsBut managing hundreds of thousands of workers in its warehouses has led to critical errors, communication failures, and high turnover.

Some of The New York Times’ findings on Amazon’s employment system refer to:

High staff turnover.

Before the pandemic, Amazon was losing about 3% of its hourly employees per week: that is, their turnover was more or less 150% per year. At that rate, the company had to replace the equivalent of its entire workforce almost every eight months. At Amazon, it’s hard to hear about “long-term” concepts when it comes to personnel.

Failures in your personnel systems

Their faulty systems caused some workers to lose their benefits, and even their jobs, by mistake. Employees and former employees define the disability and leave system as a source of “frustration and panic”. In the pandemic, workers who requested permits were penalized for missing work, with notices of abandonment of work and later dismissals. Witnesses speak of “dismissal by mistake” in which the worker could not do anything.

There is strict monitoring of workers

Bezos’s company fosters a culture of fear by tracking every movement of workers in its warehouses. Employees who work too slowly or are unemployed for too long run the risk of being laid off.

Concern about racial inequality

Internal records from 2019 indicate that more than 60% of employees at JFK8 are African American or Latino. And according to the data, the African-American employees at the winery, turned out to be a 50% more likely to be fired (whether due to productivity, lack of work ethic or absenteeism) than their white colleagues.

Amazon said it could not confirm the information without knowing more details about the source and assures that it is working on a diversity plan, with the aim of “retaining employees at statistically similar rates in all demographic sectors.”

Policies rooted in Jeff Bezos’ original vision remain

There are practices that frustrate employees, such as the short-term employment model with few opportunities for growth and the use of technology to hire, monitor and manage workers. They all come from the era of Jeff Bezos, who believed that an entrenched workforce created a “march to mediocrity.”

