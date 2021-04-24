What it’s like to visit Hashima: the mysterious ghost island of Japan where no one is left

In Hashima, buildings forgotten for more than 40 years preserve remnants of a past life, which attracts dark tourism.

The buildings are destroyed. Like they never got over their black work stage, they rise like hollow ghosts, who look at the horizon with a macabre and melancholic halo. The inhabitants of the surrounding cities know it as the Battleship Island, and they prefer not to get too close. This is Hashima: the Japanese island that was abandoned in the 70s.

Hashima: an island hit by typhoons

Hashima Island, also known as Gunkanjima, he had to wall himself in order to defend himself from mighty typhoons that promised to sink it. For this reason, the locals began to name it as the Island of the Battleship. Starting in 1887, it was inhabited by workers from the mining industry. However, almost a century later, it had to be emergency evicted.

The miners and their families who had established a life there realized that they could not bear the weather conditions for much longer. The swell could be so strong that left them incommunicado with the other islands of Nagasaki Prefecture.

In addition, the sudden energy change from coal to oil forced the local government to close the mine that fed them. Without demand, they lost their jobs and living there no longer made sense. Little by little, the workers they moved to other nearby islands to start again.

Hostile scraps of a past life

In Hashima, however, the building skeletons that gave home and sustenance to their ancient inhabitants. Although it has been completely deserted for more than forty years, there are still paint chips on the faded walls.

Even though the windows are broken, in the rooms coexist abandoned televisions with tricycles left behind. The routes that communicated by sea to the island with the others were closed for decades. However, recently they reopened.

Attracted by decaying and decrepit glow of the island, thousands of tourists reactivated visits to the ruined mining town. According to visitors, there are still unopened soda cans in what used to be people’s rooms. In some cases, the table was set with dirty cutlery, tablecloths and dishes.

