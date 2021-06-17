what it really means to users

OnePlus and OPPO now share even more divisions: the two companies join forces to create better products and offer updates in a more stable way.

Seeing how the paths of OnePlus and OPPO have crossed on more than one occasion, and with increasing frequency over the last few years, it was only a matter of time before brands announced the fusion of both companies under the same umbrella.

It has been the CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, who has announced the company’s decision to start integrating even more OPPO and OnePlus teams under one command, with the aim of speeding up the development of new products from both firms. But what does that really mean?

OPPO and OnePlus, the new Huawei and Honor?

According to Lau, OnePlus will continue to operate as an independent brand, launching its own products and holding events as before. However, the fact of being able access OPPO resources, should allow the company offer more advanced products and give your customers a better experience.

In that sense, OnePlus claims that this will be reflected in the faster software updates to OnePlus devices, having merged its software division – along with the hardware division – with that of OPPO. Therefore, the only divisions that remain independent are those of marketing and design.

We have decided to further integrate our organization with OPPO. I am sure that this change will be positive for our community and our users. With this deeper integration with OPPO, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products for you. It will also allow us to be more efficient, for example by providing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.

The change came after both firms saw a “Positive impact” after the integration of several divisions of the two brands carried out last year, and it recalls the movements carried out in the past by firms such as Huawei with Honor, or OPPO itself with realme.

For years now, many of the OnePlus devices are based on to OPPO terminals, and OxygenOS has been using ColorOS code as a base for a while. Therefore, current users of the devices of both brands should not experience any kind of change.

Related topics: Chinese phones, OnePlus

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow