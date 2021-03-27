what it is, who organizes it, what objective is pursued and how does Covid affect

March 27 is celebrated around the world ‘Earth Hour’, an awareness campaign on climate change and biodiversity loss promoted by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). This Saturday, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., many places on the planet will turn off the lights of buildings, monuments and homes.

In addition, at 20:15 a special program will be broadcast on WWF’s social networks, hosted by Jacob Petrus, host of RTVE’s ‘Aqui la Tierra’ program. In this special there will be a tour of landscapes of the planet, teaching some of the work carried out by the organization to conserve the environment.

The initiative, which arose fourteen years ago in SydneyOne more year, thousands of cities from all over the world will participate. In Spain alone, more than 400 municipalities and nearly 200 companies and organizations have confirmed their cooperation.

What is Earth Hour’?

‘Earth Hour’ is the largest event in the world organized by an NGO and in which millions of people participate. The action was born in Sydney in 2007 as a gesture to draw attention to climate change that consists of turning off the lights of buildings, monuments and homes.

As Enrique Segovia, WWF Conservation Director, acknowledges 20 minutes, “to get thousands of monuments to go off, millions of people join and thousands and thousands of municipalities too, it turns out that it ends up being a pretty important call“.

Over the years, this act has become a great movement for the defense of the planet, in which thousands of cities participate and in which they have been extinguished. more than 17,000 buildings.

“Climate change and the loss of nature are two sides of the same coin”

In turn, the choice of the date is not accidental. Enrique Segovia explains that “it is a Saturday after the spring equinox, the days last the same as the nights and then at that time the whole planet is in darkness. “

Who organizes it?

This initiative was created and organized by WWF, a non-governmental organization focused on conserving the environment. Nevertheless, is open to participation of any city or entity.

“We launched the campaign and organized it, but then a lot of entities joined and It is an open campaign for cities to do what they decide. There are cities that, for example, decide to organize activities “, says Enrique Segovia.

Likewise, the campaign has the participation of celebrities from all over the globe, who help WWF to reach more public. “We have many ambassadors, and many celebrities end up supporting and releasing statements. The success of this initiative is that all kinds of entities, organizations and ages can join “, recognizes Segovia.

The initiative also seeks to sensitize children, with the participation of animated series. This is the case of Pocoyo, who has been an ambassador for several years and projecting a special where it educates children about the importance of conserving the environment. “Awareness has to start from the moment you start to realize things, and there the cartoons know it very well,” adds the WWF Conservation Director.

What’s your objective?

WWF calls to connect with nature now intensify international climate action and in favor of biodiversity. According to Enrique Segovia “the awareness campaign began with climate change actions and now we are also putting elements to protect biodiversity”.

“Climate change and the loss of nature are two sides of the same coin,” remarks Segovia.

According to the organization, this year Earth Hour 2021 is ahead of crucial events, in which world leaders will make key political decisions. Some of them are the 15th Biodiversity Summit, postponed from 2020, or the Climate Summit, which is scheduled to be held in November in Glasgow.

In how many countries will it be done?

Although this started in a single city, it has spread to the entire world, and more than 190 countries participate in the initiative. Only in Spain “There are 420 town councils” registered and “they are added every day, especially the last two days before the event there are many”, warns Enrique Segovia.

This year the acts will be held again virtually, as in 2020, as a result of the limitations to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

For Segovia “This situation of confinement at home due to the pandemic has shown us that when we are locked up we need nature much more“.

Therefore, the motto this edition will be ‘connect with nature’, to remind ourselves of the importance of caring for the environment that we long for so much when we cannot enjoy it.