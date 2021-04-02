what it is, where it comes from and what protects us from it

Cosmic radiation bathes our solar system, and therefore also our planet, from the moment it formed from a gigantic cloud of gas and dust just over 4.5 billion years ago. For most of our history we have not been aware of its existence, so to find the first scientist who told us about the presence of a form of radiation that must have come from outer space we must go back to 1912.

Austrian physicist Victor Franz Hess was the first to identify the origin of a form of radiation whose intensity increases with altitude and its abundance varies with latitude. To carry out his experiments, he used probe balloons inside which he introduced measuring devices specifically designed to measure the radiation present in the atmosphere.

His valuable scientific findings were rewarded with several awards, including the Nobel Prize in Physics, which he shared with the American physicist Carl David Anderson in 1936. Many other scientists continued Hess’s research, and thanks to all of them we now know a little better a form of radiation that carries to our planet very valuable information About the universe we belong to

Cosmic rays are made of the same thing as us

Cosmic radiation is made up of ionized atomic nuclei high-energy cells that travel through space at a speed very close to the speed of light (which is approximately 300,000 km / s). That they are ionized indicates that they have acquired an electric charge because they have been stripped of their electrons, but, curiously, these atomic nuclei are made of the same matter that constitutes us and everything that surrounds us, a quality that, like We will see later, it reveals its origin.

One of the most important characteristics of cosmic radiation is its essentially perfect isotropy.

However, and here comes the first surprise, the atomic nuclei that make up cosmic rays are distributed in a different way than the matter that shapes us. Hydrogen and helium are much more abundant in our solar system than in cosmic rays, while other heavier elements, such as lithium, beryllium or boron, are ten thousand times more abundant in cosmic radiation.

One of the most important characteristics of cosmic radiation is its essentially perfect isotropy. This parameter reflects that the rays arrive from all directions with the same frequency, which indicates that numerous sources capable of generating them must coexist simultaneously. And this invites us to ask one more question: where does cosmic radiation come from?

The chemical elements that make up ordinary matter, which shapes both us and cosmic radiation, are mostly synthesized in the nuclei of stars through nuclear fusion reactions.

Cosmic radiation comes, like us, from the stars

Cosmic rays are not a direct consequence of the Big Bang. During the early stages of the formation of the universe, which started about 13.8 billion yearsHardly any nuclei heavier than hydrogen and helium were produced. These were the most abundant, and only small amounts of lithium and beryllium accompanied them, a distribution that does not fit, as we have seen, with that of the nuclei that make up cosmic rays.

An important part of the radiation that permeates the atmosphere of our planet comes from the sun, which, as we all know, is the closest star. However, it is by no means the only source of external radiation reaching Earth. Much of the cosmic rays we receive come from outside our solar system. Of other stars. And they travel through space with enormous energy until they impact with the atoms present in the upper layers of the atmosphere of our planet.

The chemical elements of which ordinary matter is constituted, and therefore also ourselves, are synthesized in the core of the stars. If you want to know precisely how this process is carried out, you can consult the article that we dedicate to the life of stars, but now it is enough for us to remember that around 70% of their mass is hydrogen, between 24 and 26% is helium, and the remaining 4 to 6% is a combination of chemical elements heavier than helium.

The cloud of dust and gas from which a star is formed by gravitational contraction increases its temperature until the moment when the nuclear furnace is ignited and the first nuclear fusion reactions begin to take place in its nucleus. . This process is what allows the star to emit energy and produce elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. As the star consumes its fuel it is readjusted in order to maintain the hydrostatic balance.

As the stars consume their fuel they are readjusted in order to maintain hydrostatic balance.

This feature allows the star stay stable during most of its active life because the gravitational contraction, which “pulls” the matter of the star inwards, towards its interior, is compensated by the pressure of the gases and the pressure of the radiation emitted by the star, which “pulls” matter out. However, the fuel of the stars is not eternal.

The most massive ones progressively burn their hydrogen, then helium, carbon and so on, producing increasingly heavy elements inside. The lightest elements are “made” in the outermost layers, and the heaviest in the inner layers. But if the star is massive enough there will come a time when the inner core, the deepest layer of the star, will be made of iron. And with this chemical element something very interesting happens: no more energy can be extracted from it by nuclear fusion.

When the production of energy in the core of the star stops, the radiation pressure, which tries to make the star expand, is not able to counteract the gravitational contraction, which tries to make the star compress, so the iron core Is forced to support the weight of all the layers of the star above it.

The northern lights are the result of the interaction of electrically charged particles that are deflected by the magnetosphere and the Earth’s atmosphere.

This pressure is enormous, and, since the star has lost its balance, the core contracts suddenly, causing the other layers of material to fall abruptly on it, bouncing with extreme violence and flying towards the stellar medium with a very high speed. We are facing a supernova. The energy released in these huge explosions is such that they manage to shine for a few seconds more than the entire galaxy of which they are part.

Astrophysicists are convinced that for approximately 20 seconds the temperature in the core of the star is very high, about 30 MeV, and its density is also huge, about 10 ^ 12 g / cm3, which causes the protons to react with the electrons, giving rise to the production of neutrons and neutrinos, which manage to escape and increase the temperature of the region housed behind the supernova shock wave.

During this phenomenon, the star expels into space and in all directions an enormous number of nuclei of all kinds, which also have gigantic kinetic energy. This allows them to move at a very high speed and drag nuclei and molecules in their path. It is precisely during this interaction that the medium nuclei produced inside stars and accelerated by supernovae break into lighter cores of lithium, beryllium and boron as a consequence of their collision with interstellar matter.

Earth effectively protects us from cosmic radiation

Our planet has two very valuable shields that protect us both from solar radiation and from cosmic radiation that comes from beyond the border of our solar system: the atmosphere and the Earth’s magnetic field. The latter extends from the Earth’s core to beyond the ionosphere, shaping a region known as magnetosphere capable of deflecting electrically charged particles toward the planet’s magnetic poles. This is the mechanism that largely protects us from both the solar wind and cosmic rays.

However, this does not prevent some high-energy nuclei from colliding with molecules in the outermost layers of the atmosphere, resulting in a shower of less energetic and potentially less dangerous particles that can occasionally reach the earth’s crust. This is the reason why the atmosphere also exerts a very important protective effect. Fortunately, as physicist Javier Santaolalla explains, the collision of these particles in the atmosphere is constant, but we don’t have to worry.

Images | Rakicevic Nenad | Pixabay | Tobias Bjørkli