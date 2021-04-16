what it is, what it is useful for and how to get the most out of it

How can we use it?

If you want duet on TikTok you should know that, in reality, it is a really simple process. In fact, it is so simple that the most difficult thing is to find the most suitable original video and, above all, to be creative.

To start with our video we just have to tap the Share arrow, which we find on the left side, which will display different options among which we will find the button that interests us: Duo.

When we click on it, a screen will appear divided in half: on the right side the original image and audio will be shown, and on the left our recording.