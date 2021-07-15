what it is, what it is for and how to activate it

So you can use the VLOG function on your Xiaomi camera. It is very easy and super fast.

If there is something for which MIUI is characterized, it is precisely for its customization capacity and for its innumerable hidden functions and features, which provide a better experience to its users.

With the arrival of MIUI 12, it is possible to access new options within your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile, where one of the most prominent is the VLOG mode. A perfect choice for video recording in a unique and creative way.

If you want to know what this feature is about and how you can get the most out of it, join us to know it in detail. Without further ado, we will tell you everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s Vlog Mode.

What is Xiaomi’s VLOG Mode and what is it for?

As we mentioned, it is one of the new additions that it brings MIUI 12. Specifically, we are talking about a direct recording mode on your mobile’s camera with which you can create amazing short videos in 12-17 seconds without much work or for more extensive audiovisuals if you wish thanks to the latest updates.

East VLOG mode, it takes care of doing everything for you, you just have to record what you want and that’s it. The application itself will take care of take all the video clips you record and edit them in a creative way, applying transitions, musicalization and sound effects to achieve perfect harmony.

And do not worry if you do not have great skills for video recording, since the interface itself will suit you guiding quite simply during the process so that the result is flawless.

If this seems little to you, the application itself has different modes or templates that you can choose according to how you want your videos to be displayed, with multiple filters, sounds and transitions In each one.

VLOG Mode Features

With the arrival of the latest update to MIUI, some new features are added to the VLOG mode that are worth noting. Specifically, these are three great features that we will tell you about right now.

Eraser: With this functionality you can create video fragments at different moments and easily merge them, so you can have mini clips with variable duration of the moments you most want.Automatic joining: At this point, your mobile screen is divided into two equal parts to simultaneously view two videos, which you can also edit separately before merging them.Automatic and online updates: A very cool point is that this VLOG Mode has automatic updates with new filters and modes, and can be renewed frequently.

How to activate VLOG Mode on Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles?

Knowing all your features and benefitsSurely you still want to try this function, and as we said, it is within the native camera application on your terminal Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO.

To access this function, just go to the app “Camera> More> VLOG”. Once in this section, each of the different modes will appear to choose from, as well as a preview of them.

You just have to choose the mode you like the most and simply press the record button, just as you would in the traditional way. It is a very simple and intuitive process that you will love.

Now that you know this amazing function on your Xiaomi mobileWait no more and create incredible videos for your social networks or to share with your friends and family without problems.

