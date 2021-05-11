what it is, symptoms and advice for the disease that the House series taught us

05/11/2021 at 9:38 AM CEST

More than a decade ago, one of the most followed series on television, “House”, was premiered in Spain and with it also appeared the name of a disease very unknown to many viewers, lupus. So unknown that most thought it was an invention of the screenwriters.

But beyond the anecdote, this immune disease constitutes a real problem for the 75,000 Spaniards who suffer from it, mostly very young people.

Its full name is Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. And if they suffer from it under 16 years of age, the word ‘juvenile’ is added.

The term “lupus”, which means wolf in Latin, refers to the fact that the disease produces a rash in butterfly wings on the face that evokes the face of the wolf.

“Erythematosus”, which means red in Greek, refers to the redness of the skin lesions.

“Systemic” It is because lupus can affect various parts of the body, especially the skin, joints, blood, heart, and kidneys.

But for the most part, as explained by the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER), half of patients with lupus have almost exclusive involvement of the skin and joints.

It is also a chronic inflammatory disease, that is, it causes inflammation of the affected organs or joints.

And although there is no cure, specialists insist that the early detection and existing treatments they are allowing a very high percentage of those affected to lead a practically normal life.

During childhood, adulthood, or old age, the systemic lupus erythematosus can appear at any time of the life.

But professionals stress that This pathology mainly affects the young population, mostly women, with 40 percent of them between 15 and 40 years old..

Viruses, genetic and hormonal factors

Science has not yet been able to determine what causes lupus, although there are some theories. As explained by the Society of Rheumatology, “it is likely that the agent that starts the disease is a virus, but at the same time a combination of factors is needed for the disease to appear.”

Genetic factors are considered among these factors, but also hormonal ones because it is a much more frequent disease among women. The proportion is 1 case in men for every 9 in women, according to the SER.

Nonspecific symptoms

The early diagnosis of these diseases is essential for the quality of life of the people who suffer them. “At the beginning, most systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases present very nonspecific symptoms, so they are difficult to identify if you are not familiar with them”, explains the president of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER) and Head of Service of Rheumatology of the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, the Dr. José María Álvaro-Gracia.

As a consequence, “diagnosis can be delayed by detecting the disease at an advanced stage. When it has already caused organic damage that is difficult to reverse ”, explains the doctor.

In addition, the first symptoms, “which are often subtle”, they usually affect the locomotor system and the functional motor capacity of the patient, together with signs of impairment of the general state such as fatigue or even low-grade fever, associated with possible analytical alterations.

These symptomatic peculiarities make it necessary to know the most common signs of this disease and thus make an early diagnosis. Among these signs, rheumatologists point out:

h2> General symptoms:

• Easy tiredness.

• Unexplained weight loss.

• Prolonged fever that is not due to any infectious process.

Joint and muscle symptoms:

• 90% of lupus patients have joint pain and swelling, especially in the fingers, wrists, elbows, knees, and toes.

• Stiffness in the joints after a night’s rest.

• Difficulty moving the joints and it is only achieved after a while and after performing several exercises.

• Deformation of the joints.

• Muscle aches in the arms, legs, etc.

Skin symptoms:

• Although it is not very frequent, the best known skin symptom is the so-called “erythema in butterfly wings”, or redness and skin rash on the cheeks and nose.

• Hair loss.

• High sensitivity on the skin. Patients are very sensitive to ultraviolet rays (photosensitivity).

Symptoms in the organs:

• When lupus affects the heart and lungs, it inflames the lining of the heart and lungs, causing chest pain and fever.

• In the kidney, lupus causes nephritis (inflammation of the kidneys) causing swelling of the face and legs, or hypertension.

The treatment to be followed when the disease appears will depend on the specific needs and symptoms of each patient. Depending on these two variables, specialists will choose the use of anti-inflammatories, corticosteroids, antimalarials, immunosuppressants, among others.

Decalogue for lupus patients

In order to help improve the quality of life of these patients and reduce the outbreaks with which lupus occurs, the Spanish Society of Rheumatology provides a decalogue of recommendations:

1. Get informed properly about the disease. At a time when the information is within the reach of a click, the experts in rheumatology recommend that the specialist doctor of the case be the point of reference for obtaining the information related to the disease, or that he helps to adequately filter the information obtained by other media.

two. Learn to live with the disease: Starting from the basis that it is a chronic disease, the SER insists that “the patient must know how to assess his clinical status and manage his treatment, but not obsess over this problem.”

3. Follow the treatment correctly: Correct adherence is essential for good disease control and to avoid irreversible sequelae.

Four. Perform physical exercise: It improves mood, and has a direct impact on the improvement of the cardiovascular and bone system.

5. No Smoking: Tobacco is known to have deleterious effects on various lupus manifestations, especially on the skin. And it has also been shown that it is a risk factor for patients, since it could lead to ischemic cardiovascular events, a complication that has acquired special relevance in recent decades in this disease.

6. Protect yourself from the sun: Skin lesions caused by lupus can be induced or worsened by sun exposure.

7. Plan pregnancies: In patients with lupus, pregnancy can affect the course of the disease, and the pathology itself can complicate pregnancy and delivery. Thus, a correct planning of the pregnancy, according to medical advice and its monitoring according to specific protocols for this disease, are essential for pregnancy.

8. Beware of infections !: Lupus patients have a much higher risk of suffering from some infections, which are one of the most frequent causes of morbidity and mortality in these patients, and therefore special care and vigilance must be taken against them.

Vaccines play a fundamental role here, so patients must follow the indications on the administration of vaccines that are recommended to them.

9. Be careful with cardiovascular risk factors: Multiple studies have shown that lupus patients have early atherosclerosis and a higher incidence of cardiovascular events than in the general population.

10. Promote self-care: Knowing and identifying the symptoms, following the treatments prescribed by specialists and maintaining healthy habits is essential to control the disease.